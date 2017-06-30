Write an Article

New father Du Plessis could miss Lord's Test

Faf du Plessis will only fly to England once his new baby and wife are settled back at home.

by Omnisport
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis could miss the first Test against England next week following the birth of his first child.

Du Plessis became a father a week before the opening match of the series at Lord's next Thursday.

Cricket South Africa on Friday revealed that the skipper is not guaranteed to play in the first of four Tests following his new arrival.

CSA tweeted: "Proteas Test captain Faf du Plessis is not certain to play in the first Test vs England at Lord's despite the birth of his first child.

"Du Plessis will only return to the UK once the baby and his wife, Imari, are settled back home."

The batsman tweeted on Thursday: "Our biggest blessing yet came in a small package. So very grateful."

