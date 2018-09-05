Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

New Pakistan cricket boss wants to fight India in legal case

Associated Press
NEWS
News
62   //    05 Sep 2018, 00:27 IST
AP Image

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's new cricket chairman says he will continue to push his country's case at the ICC dispute committee over archrival India pulling out of two bilateral series.

"Their (Indian) policy has been overall contradicting, because they are always ready to play in multinational tournaments like Asia Cup and World Cup but pulls out on bilateral arrangements," Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani said on Tuesday.

India cancelled series with Pakistan in 2014 and 2015, claiming political tensions. Pakistan was scheduled to stage both series, and claimed losses of nearly $70 million.

Since then, they have met in the 2015 Cricket World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy. They are scheduled to meet this month in the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Their legal case before the ICC dispute panel begins on Oct. 1.

"If it was at an earlier stage, I could have sat with the BCCI at the table to sort this out, but the process has started and gone too far to be pulled back," Mani said.

Mani was elected unopposed as chairman for a three-year term on Tuesday in Lahore.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, the patron of the PCB, nominated Mani as a member of the board of governors last month when Najam Sethi resigned as board chairman. Sethi's resignation was expected as he had a poor relationship with Khan, who was elected prime minister in July general elections.

According to the PCB constitution, the patron can nominate two members on the board.

Mani has considerable cricket administration experience. He previously represented Pakistan on the International Cricket Council from 1996-2002, and served as ICC president from 2003-06.

Mani said he would like to tweak the PCB constitution to diminish the power of the chairman.

"Everywhere in the world it doesn't happen like this, so we have to tweak the constitution," he said. "The whole system should run only for cricketers, and the importance of the chairman and board members will be toned down."

Associated Press
NEWS
5 biggest fights in India vs Pakistan matches
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Reliving the last 5 thrilling ODI...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Batsmen with most sixes across three formats in...
RELATED STORY
Indo-Pak clash, Kohli rested but Pakistan won't be...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cricket is more popular than any other...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Cricket moments of Independent India
RELATED STORY
5 all-time oldest captains in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India will beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook’s top 5 innings in Test cricket 
RELATED STORY
Ranking the best ODI bowling attacks in the world at present
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| 09:30 AM
WAR 184/6 (68.0 ov)
DUR
Day 1 | Stumps: Durham elected to bowl.
WAR VS DUR live score
| 09:30 AM
GLO 208/7 (96.0 ov)
MSX
Day 1 | Stumps: Middlesex elected to bowl.
GLO VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us