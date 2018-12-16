New Zealand 59-1 at lunch on day 2, 1st test vs. Sri Lanka

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Tim Southee took 6-68 as New Zealand dismissed Sri Lanka for 282 Sunday on the second day of the first cricket test at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand suffered a setback when it lost opener Jeet Raval for 43 to the last ball before lunch, leaving the hosts at 59-1 at the break and 223 runs behind Sri Lanka.

Tom Latham made a laborious 15 not out from 68 balls and will be joined by captain Kane Williamson after the interval.

Southee had completed his first five-wicket bag in 11 tests on the Basin Reserve on day one when Sri Lanka was 275-9. He claimed the last wicket of the innings within three overs on Sunday, sharply improving his record at the ground where he had previously averaged 46 runs per wicket with a best of 3-24 against the West Indies.

Tailender Lahiru Kumara was the last man out, caught at leg gully by Colin de Grandhomme after squirting a delivery from Southee between his legs to the close-in fielder who dived forward to take the catch.

Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella finished 80 not out after playing a leading role in Sri Lanka's fightback from 9-3 early on the first day. A 133-run fourth wicket partnership between Dimuth Karunaratne (79) and Angelo Mathews (83) rebuilt the innings and Dickwella took the fight to the New Zealand bowlers with a half century from 59 balls.

He hit 11 fours in an attacking innings which helped lift Sri Lanka to parity at the end of the first day.

New Zealand appeared to have regained the upper hand when Raval and Latham compiled a half-century opening partnership from 126 balls. But Raval's rash stroke immediately before lunch off a wide delivery from Kumara (1-11) brought the teams back on terms.