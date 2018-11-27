×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

New Zealand can take confidence from big defeat, says Williamson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    27 Nov 2018, 21:25 IST
KaneWilliamson-Cropped
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson insists there are positives for New Zealand to take from their thrashing at the hands of Pakistan in the second Test in Dubai.

The Black Caps had edged the first match in Abu Dhabi, but they were blown away by Yasir Shah's 14 wickets as Pakistan won by an innings and 16 runs with a day to spare.

While captain Williamson admits New Zealand were well off the pace in the first innings, collapsing from 50-0 to 90 all out and being forced to follow on, he was more encouraged by the second total of 312 in conditions he acknowledges suited the bowling team.

"Obviously, 90 wasn't ideal. Yasir Shah played extremely well the whole game and Pakistan played extremely well the whole game," he told a news conference. "But from our perspective, we wanted to be a lot better in that first innings.

"If we go back to the way Pakistan started, they were able to bat for two days on that surface which put them in a very good position to be able to bowl and exploit those conditions with their spinners.

"They played very, very well, but we also showed in the second innings - perhaps on a wicket that had worn a little bit more - that there were opportunities to score runs, to bat and create an innings.

"I think it's really important we build on that going into the next game."

That next clash will return to Abu Dhabi, where Williamson is hopeful New Zealand will show what they have learned over the last week.

"It was a great game in Abu Dhabi, one of our great Test wins which was extremely exciting to be a part of," he said. "Then to come here wasn't our best performance by any means, but we know how difficult Pakistan are to play in their conditions.

"It's important that we are better and we learn from this experience here in Dubai. Pakistan will be full of confidence after their performance, but hopefully we can build on some of the confidence that we took in the second half of this game.

"There's also the effort with the ball of the seamers and the spinners in the first innings, as well as the performance back in Abu Dhabi. We know it will be a tough game."

Omnisport
NEWS
New Zealand stun Pakistan to win 1st Test at Abu Dhabi
RELATED STORY
3 New Zealand players who should be protected during IPL...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2018: Relentless Pakistan sets...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Post-match review
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Pakistan, First Test: Test cricket is up...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can clinch No.1 ODI ranking from Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts after New Zealand clinch a thrilling...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018: Top 4 performers from the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us