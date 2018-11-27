New Zealand can take confidence from big defeat, says Williamson

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 43 // 27 Nov 2018, 21:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson insists there are positives for New Zealand to take from their thrashing at the hands of Pakistan in the second Test in Dubai.

The Black Caps had edged the first match in Abu Dhabi, but they were blown away by Yasir Shah's 14 wickets as Pakistan won by an innings and 16 runs with a day to spare.

While captain Williamson admits New Zealand were well off the pace in the first innings, collapsing from 50-0 to 90 all out and being forced to follow on, he was more encouraged by the second total of 312 in conditions he acknowledges suited the bowling team.

"Obviously, 90 wasn't ideal. Yasir Shah played extremely well the whole game and Pakistan played extremely well the whole game," he told a news conference. "But from our perspective, we wanted to be a lot better in that first innings.

"If we go back to the way Pakistan started, they were able to bat for two days on that surface which put them in a very good position to be able to bowl and exploit those conditions with their spinners.

"They played very, very well, but we also showed in the second innings - perhaps on a wicket that had worn a little bit more - that there were opportunities to score runs, to bat and create an innings.

"I think it's really important we build on that going into the next game."

Yasir Shah finished with 14-wickets as Pakistan completed their victory - 16 runs short of needing to bat again.

Taylor (82), Nicholls (77) & Latham (50) the key resistors in 312 total #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/iUxjv5OhEy — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 27, 2018

That next clash will return to Abu Dhabi, where Williamson is hopeful New Zealand will show what they have learned over the last week.

"It was a great game in Abu Dhabi, one of our great Test wins which was extremely exciting to be a part of," he said. "Then to come here wasn't our best performance by any means, but we know how difficult Pakistan are to play in their conditions.

"It's important that we are better and we learn from this experience here in Dubai. Pakistan will be full of confidence after their performance, but hopefully we can build on some of the confidence that we took in the second half of this game.

"There's also the effort with the ball of the seamers and the spinners in the first innings, as well as the performance back in Abu Dhabi. We know it will be a tough game."