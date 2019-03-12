×
New Zealand crush sorry Bangladesh for series victory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
177   //    12 Mar 2019, 06:40 IST
NewZealand-cropped
New Zealand celebrate their win over Bangladesh

New Zealand humbled Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs in a rain-affected second Test to claim the three-match series.

The Black Caps needed just a little over two days to beat Bangladesh, who were skilled for 209 before lunch in Wellington on Tuesday.

Rain washed out the opening two days of play at Basin Reserve, but New Zealand still managed to crush the tourists – locking in second spot in the ICC Test rankings.

Resuming on 80-3 after the Kiwis reached 432-6 before declaring with a 221-run first-innings lead, Bangladesh had no answer to Neil Wagner (5-45) and Trent Boult (4-52).

Soumya Sarkar (28) was the first wicket to fall when he edged a Boult delivery through to Ross Taylor and Mohammad Mithun (47) followed within 10 overs after falling victim to Wagner.

Liton Das' (1) stay at the crease was brief as he was sent back to the pavilion by the red-hot Wagner, who then dismissed Taijul Islam for a duck.

Mustafizur Rahman (16) was bowled by Boult before Wagner cleaned up Mahmudullah Riyad (67) and Ebadat Hossain (0) to seal a rout for New Zealand, who could be without captain Kane Williamson for the third Test after an MRI confirmed a grade one tear to his left pectoral minor muscle.

