New Zealand ICC World Test Championship schedule: Complete time-table and details

The Blackcaps have done well in the Test format

The International Cricket Council has launched the ICC World Test Championship with the goal of giving a new lease of life to the longest format of the game.

The popularity of Test cricket has witnessed a downward trend in the last few years, and so the ICC has initiated a 9-team tournament to take place over 2 years. Each nation will play 3 home series and 3 away series in this tourney before the top two teams fight for the trophy at Lord's.

New Zealand have been good in red-ball cricket, especially since Kane Williamson took over the reins of the team. The skipper has led from the front and with the support of Trent Boult and Ross Taylor, will look to inspire his team to the title of the ICC World Test Championship.

Kane Williamson

Here's a look at the complete schedule of the Kiwis in the ICC World Test Championship -

New Zealand ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 time-table

New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2019

August 14th-18th: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, First Test, Galle

August 22nd-26th: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Second Test, Colombo

New Zealand tour of Australia, 2019-20

December 12th-16th: Australia vs New Zealand, First Test, Perth

December 26th-30th: Australia vs New Zealand, Second Test, Melbourne

January 3rd-7th, 2020: Australia vs New Zealand, Third Test, Sydney

India tour of New Zealand, 2019-20

February 21st-25th: New Zealand vs India, First Test, Wellington

February 29th-March 4th: New Zealand vs India, Second Test, Christchurch

New Zealand v India - 2nd Test: Day 3

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 2020

August 2020: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, First Test, TBD

August 2020: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Second Test, TBD

West Indies tour of New Zealand, 2020-21

November 2020: New Zealand vs West Indies, First Test, TBD

November 2020: New Zealand vs West Indies, Second Test, TBD

November 2020: New Zealand vs West Indies, Third Test, TBD

Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2020-21

December 2020: New Zealand vs Pakistan, First Test, TBD

December 2020: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Second Test, TBD

