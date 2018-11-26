New Zealand rallies to 131-2 after follow-on versus Pakistan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Leg-spinner Yasir Shah put Pakistan in control of the second test on Monday with a career-best 8-41 as New Zealand rallied to 131-2 in its second innings after being forced to follow-on.

The tourists were dismissed for only 90 runs in the first innings to give Pakistan a massive lead of 328 on the third day.

Shah claimed both New Zealand wickets in the second innings to become the first Pakistani bowler to claim 10 wickets in a single day of a test match.

New Zealand, which narrowly won the first test by four runs, still trails by 197 runs with Ross Taylor not out on 49 off 53 balls and Tom Latham, dropped on 19, remaining unbeaten on 44 at stumps.

Shah removed opener Jeet Raval (2) for the second time in the day before having captain Kane Williamson (30) caught behind through a television referral off his sharp leg-spin in the last session.

Earlier, six New Zealand batsmen were dismissed for zero in the first innings while Williamson was left unbeaten on 28 as Shah struck four times each on either side of the first two sessions.

New Zealand were going along at 61-1 in 27 overs but lost nine wickets for 29 runs against Shah to get bowled out in only 35.3 overs after the lunch break.

Shah extracted sharp bounce and turn from the wicket that included three wickets in five deliveries in his last over before lunch.

The leg-spinner then claimed four more wickets after the break in quick succession with B.J. Watling getting run out and Colin de Grandhomme trapped leg before wicket by Hasan Ali.

Unusual rain showers in Dubai delayed the start of day's play for an hour before New Zealand resumed on 24-0.

Fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Hasan tied down both openers with their impressive swing and seam bowling before Shah ripped through the top order.

Asad Shafiq spilled a low catch at second slip off Hasan's delivery that could have dismissed Raval (31) on his overnight score of 17. But Pakistan didn't have to wait long to get the breakthrough when the left-handed Raval played on while attempting an ambitious reverse sweep shot to Shah.

Shah's triple strike then ignited the New Zealand collapse in the penultimate over before lunch.

Latham (22), one of the three batsmen to reach double figures, was caught close to the wicket by Imam-ul-Haq on the leg side.

Taylor's struggles continued in the series when, one ball later, he was bowled after playing around Shah's sharp leg-spin.

Shah also bowled the left-handed Henry Nichols to leave New Zealand in deep trouble at lunch at 63-4. He then ran through the lower-order and bamboozled the tail-enders with his top spinners to leave Pakistan with a chance to level the three-match series.

Shah's first innings figures were the second best by a Pakistan spinner in the country's test history. Leg-spinner Abdul Qadir holds Pakistan's record of most wickets in an innings when he claimed 9-56 against England in Lahore in 1987.

New Zealand won the first test by four runs when Pakistan capitulated for 171 runs while chasing a 176-run target.