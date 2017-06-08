New Zealand v Bangladesh: Everything you need to know

Both Bangladesh and New Zealand have been handily beaten by England, but will meet in Cardiff with their Champions Trophy hopes still alive.

08 Jun 2017

Kane Williamson and Jimmy Neesham leave the field after playing Bangladesh

New Zealand and Bangladesh meet in Cardiff on Friday with a chance to move into Champions Trophy semi-final contention on the line.

Though the Black Caps and the Tigers are yet to win in this year's competition - both sides have been handily beaten by hosts England - their respective washouts against Australia mean hope is not lost.

New Zealand appeared on course for victory against Australia before the weather struck, while Bangladesh will have been thankful for rain as they stared down the barrel of defeat to Steve Smith's men. The Welsh capital remains damp, but the forecast is promising for those wanting a result.

The Tigers and Black Caps have recent history, having played against each other in a pre-tournament series. Tom Latham hit scores of 54 and 84 in that tri-series but is yet to have a chance in this tournament.

Kane Williamson backed up his century against Australia with 87 against the hosts last time out, but the Kiwis' batting collapsed badly after the captain was dismissed. Bangladesh arguably possess the competition's form batsman, with Tamim Iqbal scoring 128 in the tournament-opener against England and 95 against the Aussies.

The left-hander will need to be on song again if Bangladesh are to oust the World Cup finalists.

Whoever wins this contest will quickly turn cheerleader for England - a win for Eoin Morgan's men against Australia would eliminate the World Cup-winners and take one of these teams through.

Kane Williamson & Ross Taylor The third best average ODI partnership for a pair with more than 2500 runs and a New Zealand record 11 hundred run stands together

