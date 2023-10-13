New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

New Zealand vs Bangladesh match will happen in the 2023 World Cup today. Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will play host to the battle between the Blackcaps and the Tigers.

Before the 2023 World Cup, Bangladesh hosted New Zealand for a three-match series, where New Zealand emerged victorious by 2-0. The Kiwis will be keen to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming clash against Bangladesh.

On the other side, Bangladesh will try to get back to winning ways after a big defeat in their previous match against England. Before the game starts, here are some important things fans should know about the New Zealand vs Bangladesh match.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Match 11, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 13, 2023, Friday, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

A spin-friendly surface could be on offer for the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh. The conditions in Chennai generally help the batters and the slower bowlers. It should not be surprising if spinners and batters have a good day in the office today.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The skies in Chennai should be clear with periodic clouds during the match time. Rain might interrupt the proceedings as there is a 5% chance of rainfall in the evening. However, it should not have a major impact on the match.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

New Zealand

Playing XI

Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

Bangladesh

Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

New Zealand will start as the favorite to win today's match. The Blackcaps are coming off convincing wins against England and Netherlands in their last two matches. They also recorded a series win against Bangladesh away from home right before the World Cup.

Bangladesh will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to give New Zealand a run for their money in Chennai. If Bangladesh's spinners execute their plans well, it should be a tight contest.

Prediction: New Zealand to win against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).