New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and Pakistan face off in the third T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday, January 17, at the University Oval in Dunedin.

New Zealand lead the series 2-0 and have a great chance of claiming the series. After winning the opening T20I in Auckland by 46 runs, they won by 21 runs at Seddon Park in the next game.

The Black Caps, though, will be without their captain Kane Williamson, who sustained a hamstring injury in the previous game in Hamilton. Williamson retired hurt when the Kiwis batted and did not come out to field. Josh Clarkson has also been ruled out due to a shoulder injury, with Will Young replacing him.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be desperate to make a comeback to stay alive in the series. Shaheen Shah Afridi has had a tough start to his stint as the new Pakistan T20I captain. Babar Azam has shown some form, though, with back-to-back half-centuries.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Pakistan tour of New Zealand

Date and Time: January 17, 2023; 05:30 am IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other in 36 T20Is since their first meeting in 2007. The Black Caps have won 15 times.

Matches Played: 36

New Zealand: 15

Pakistan: 20

Draw: 1

New Zealand vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The average score in T20Is in Dunedin is 195, which suggests that a high-scoring game could be on the cards. The team that bats first should put runs on the board to exert pressure on the opposition.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Weather Report

There's no chance of rain. The temperature will likely be around the 16-degree Celsius mark and the humidity in the high 60s.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Probable XIs

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Pakistan

Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi (c), Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Prediction

New Zealand have the momentum, having won both their games comfortably without breaking a sweat. Although they don’t have Williamson for the rest of the series, they should claim the series.

Prediction: New Zealand to win

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Prime Video

