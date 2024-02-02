New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand lock horns with South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, on Sunday, February 4.

New Zealand will be led by experienced pacer Tim Southee while Kane Williamson also features in their 14-man squad. However, the veteran top-order batter is doubtful for the game after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Pakistan T20I series.

Tom Blundell and pacer Kyle Jamieson are also doubtful due to fitness concerns. With Henry Nicholls also not part of the squad, Will O'Rourke is likely to get his debut Test cap.

Meanwhile, South Africa will have a weakened squad, as their regular red-ball players are busy in the SA20 League. Uncapped Neil Brand will lead the squad that features seven uncapped players.

Apart from Brand, the other six uncapped players are Raynard van Tonder, Ruan de Swardt and Mihlali Mpongwana, Tshepo Moreki, Shaun von Berg and Clyde Fortuin.

New Zealand vs South Africa Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test, South Africa tour of New Zealand

Date and Time: February 4 to 8, 2024; 3:30 am IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand vs South Africa Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns in 47 Tests. New Zealand have won only five times, while South Africa have 26 victories.

Matches Played: 47

New Zealand: 5

South Africa: 26

Draw: 16

New Zealand vs South Africa Pitch Report

The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui is usually a high-scoring venue. However, with the green tinge on offer, expect pacers to get good enough lateral movement and assistance initially. Once they settle down, batters can score big.

New Zealand vs South Africa Weather Report

Although it was a rainy day on Saturday, the weather forecast looks good and clear on the game days. The temperature will hover around 24 degrees Celsius without any major rain interruptions.

New Zealand vs South Africa Probable XIs

New Zealand

Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson/William O'Rourke, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry

South Africa

Neil Brand (c), Edward Moore, Zubayr Hamza, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Khaya Zondo, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Dane Piedt, Duanne Olivier, Tshepo Moreki, Dane Paterson

New Zealand vs South Africa Match Prediction

South Africa are coming into this tour with a heavily weakened squad. New Zealand will undoubtedly enter the game as the hot favourites. The Kiwis have a pretty balanced squad with a good blend of batting and bowling personnel, which should them take a 1-0 lead.

Prediction: New Zealand to win

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

