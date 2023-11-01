New Zealand vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

New Zealand will play their seventh match of the 2023 World Cup today (November 1) against South Africa in Pune. The Blackcaps started their tournament with four consecutive wins, but they are coming off defeats against India and Australia in their last two matches.

On the other side, South Africa have won five of their six games so far in the 2023 World Cup. Their only defeat came against Netherlands, while they have registered wins over Australia, Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The team that wins today's match will inch a step closer to the semifinals, while the losing team's journey to the semifinals will become trickier. Before the game gets underway, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, telecast and live-streaming details for this 2023 World Cup match:

New Zealand vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: New Zealand vs South Africa, Match 32, 2023 World Cup.

Date and Time: November 1, 2023, Wednesday; 2 pm IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

New Zealand vs South Africa pitch report

The pitch in Pune has been slightly skiddy. Also, the dew factor has played a role in the matches hosted by the MCA Stadium. The captain winning the toss may elect to field in today's match at this venue.

New Zealand vs South Africa weather forecast

The sky will be mostly sunny and clear, with periodic clouds during the match hours in Pune. Rain isn't expected to play any role in this game, and the temperature will loom around 28° C.

New Zealand vs South Africa probable XIs

New Zealand:

Probable XI

Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (c and wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

South Africa:

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

New Zealand vs South Africa 2023 World Cup match prediction

Today's match should be one of the most thrilling encounters of the World Cup. Both teams have played some top-quality cricket in the tournament. South Africa and New Zealand have had some close matches at the grand stage, and it should not be surprising if there is a new addition to the list today.

The team batting second is likely to win this match. Still, if one had to select a team that can win this match even by batting first, South Africa would have a slight edge there over New Zealand.

Prediction: South Africa to win against New Zealand in today's World Cup match.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).