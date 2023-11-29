New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women, T20 Warm-up match: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Pakistan Women take on New Zealand Women XI in their second practice game on Thursday. Pakistan are touring New Zealand for a limited-overs series. The three-match T20I series will kick off on December 3 before the three-game ODI series follows it.

The first practice game on Tuesday at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval saw Pakistan post 238 for the loss of 13 wickets, as both sides were allowed to play 15 players. Najiha Alvi top-scored with 38 for Pakistan, while Gabby Sullivan starred with the ball for New Zealand with four wickets.

In response, New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Abigale Gerken scored 42 at the top of the order, but the other batters failed to step up as the hosts lost by 57 runs. The experienced Nida Dar of Pakistan picked up four wickets, giving away 11 runs in four overs.

New Zealand will look to bounce back in the second practice game at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval before the T20I series kicks off.

New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women, T20 Practice Match, Pakistan Women tour of New Zealand 2023

Date and Time: November 30, 2023, Thursday; 03:30 am IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln is a balanced one. Pacers get some initial movement with the new ball. Once the batters survive the new-ball phase, they can start playing their strokes freely. Expect spinners to come into play late on.

New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lincoln is expected to hover between eight to 16 degrees Celsius. There's a high chance of rain predicted.

New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women Probable Xls

New Zealand Women XI

Abigale Gerken, Georgia Plimmer, Olivia Gain, Flora Devonshire, Ocean Bartlett, Bella James Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Gabby Sullivan, Kayley Knight, Leigh Kasperek (c), Nensi Patel, Rosemary Mair

Pakistan Women

Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar (c), Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

(Note: All the players in the squad can play, as it is a practice game.)

New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women Prediction

Pakistan displayed a good all-around performance in the first practice game on Tuesday. They will look to repeat that and thwart the New Zealand Women XI's effort to bounce back.

Pakistan look an experienced unit, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Pakistan to win

New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: New Zealand Cricket YouTube Channel