"1,1,1 to 0,0,0" - Fans react as hosts' top order crumbles in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup clash

India were subjected to a shock in the first two overs of their chase of 200 against Australia at the 2023 World Cup in Chennai, having been reduced to a score of 2/3 on Sunday.

After their bowlers put them on top, the hosts were in absolute disarray as the troika of Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer departed for ducks.

The shot selection of Kishan and Shreyas in particular left plenty to be desired while Rohit was trapped in front by an incoming delivery by Josh Hazlewood. Fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium were shunned into silence as the Australian duo of Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc called the shots.

Fans on X were left equally stunned as haunted memories of India's semifinal clash against New Zealand in 2019 came screaming back.

Shreyas Iyer's World Cup debut wasn't a fond one.

Virat Kohli was joined by KL Rahul with the duo then rescuing the Indian innings. Kohli was given a reprieve having been dropped by Mitchell Marsh with his score reading 12.

Australia roar with the ball after being restricted to 199 in their 2023 World Cup opener

After winning the toss in their 2023 World Cup opener, Australia opted to bat first in the sweltering Chennai heat. A sluggish pitch greeted their batters and apart from David Warner and Steven Smith who scored 41 and 46 runs, respectively, the rest could not get going at all as the Aussies crawled to 199 halfway through the 50th over.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav were the wreckers-in-chief as they bagged five wickets between them, even as Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with a wicket of his own. Jasprit Bumrah was also on top of his mark as he returned 2/35 off his 10 overs.

Virat Kohli holds the aces to India getting off to a winning start in the 2023 World Cup against Australia.

In response, Starc got Kishan to chase a wide half-volley with the edge flying to Cameron Green at slip. This ensured Starc became the fastest bowler to 50 wickets in men's ODI World Cups. Hazlewood then trapped Rohit in front with a review also not able to save the Indian captain, with ball-tracking showing that it would have clipped the top of the stumps.

Shreyas threw his hands at a length delivery and handed David Warner a sitter at cover. Rahul and Kohli have managed to get a steady partnership going though having absorbed the pressure and at the time of writing, India are 49/3 in 15 overs, with the target still 151 runs away.

