"1 of the unluckiest cricketers of all time" - Fans react as James Neesham's heroics go in vain in AUS vs NZ 2023 World Cup match

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham played a memorable knock in the 2023 World Cup match against Australia on Saturday, October 28. However, the Black Caps star's efforts went in vain as Australia recorded a five-run win in the end at the HPCA Stadium.

Chasing a massive target of 389 runs for a win, New Zealand started well but lost quick wickets in the slog overs, which left them at 320/7 in the 44th over. James Neesham was still in the middle but tail-enders Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson were the only other batters remaining.

Neesham fought like a lone warrior and scored 58 runs off 39 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes. He got run out at the striker's end while trying to steal a second run off the match's penultimate delivery.

After his dismissal, New Zealand needed six runs off one ball. New batter Lockie Ferguson played a dot as Australia won by five runs. Although Neesham could not guide his team home, his knock helped him earn the respect of the fans.

James Neesham will be in action against South Africa on Wednesday

New Zealand have now suffered their second consecutive defeat in the 2023 World Cup. The Black Caps had lost to India last Sunday in Dharamsala and they suffered a loss against Australia at the same venue today. Their next opponents are South Africa, who are currently at the top of the points table.

It will be interesting to see if New Zealand can bounce back after two back-to-back defeats. South Africa have a ton of momentum on their side, having defeated Bangladesh and Pakistan in their last two outings.

Meanwhile, Australia will board a flight to Ahmedabad soon. The five-time champions will play their next match against defending champions England on November 4.