2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by six wickets on Saturday to open their account in the 2023 World Cup points table. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred in Bangladesh's win at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh kicked off their respective 2023 World Cup campaigns in the first day match of the competition on Saturday. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision worked in their favor as Mehidy Hasan Miraz's three-wicket haul helped them bowl Afghanistan out for just 156 runs.

Chasing 157 for a win, Bangladesh reached 158/4 in the 35th over, riding on a half-century from Miraz. Courtesy of this win, Bangladesh have attained the third position in the 2023 World Cup points table. The Tigers have two points from one match, with their net run rate being +1.438.

Afghanistan are eighth in the standings, having lost their opening match of the mega event. The Afghan team has zero points after one match, and their net run rate is -1.438, which is better than the ninth-placed Netherlands and 10th-placed England.

These are still early days in the competition, but New Zealand and Pakistan have a solid net run rate at the top of the table.

South Africa are likely to get off the mark in the 2023 World Cup points table soon

The second game of Saturday's double header is currently underway in Delhi, where South Africa are up against former champions Sri Lanka. The Proteas were asked to bat first after losing the toss, and the decision has backfired for the Islanders as South Africa have scored 362/4 in just 45 overs.

Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen recorded a century each in the top-order. Aiden Markram is currently batting on 90 runs off 46 balls.

You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.