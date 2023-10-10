2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after England vs Bangladesh match

England have moved up to the fifth spot in the 2023 World Cup points table after a big win in the match against Bangladesh today (October 10). The defending champions trounced Shakib Al Hasan's men by 137 runs in Dharamsala to open their account in the standings.

Dawid Malan was the architect of England's win at the HPCA Stadium. The left-handed opener smacked a ton at the top of the order to guide England to 364/9 in 50 overs. Chasing 365 for a win, Bangladesh lost all their wickets for just 227 runs.

Courtesy of this win, England have jumped from 10th to fifth position in the 2023 World Cup points table. Jos Buttler's men have two points after two matches. Their net run rate has improved from -2.149 to +0.553.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have dropped from fourth to sixth position. The Tigers also have two points from two games, but their net run rate has reduced from +1.438 to -0.653 after the big defeat against England.

Here is the updated 2023 World Cup points table:

Australia, Afghanistan, Netherlands, and Sri Lanka have dropped by one position each because of England's win. India have moved up to the fourth spot due to Bangladesh's defeat.

Sri Lanka are likely to open their account in the 2023 World Cup points table soon

Sri Lanka are currently playing their second match of the mega event against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Centuries from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis have helped the Islanders post 344/9 on the board in their 50 overs.

Pakistan have never chased such a big target in their ODI World Cup history. They have already lost the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq in the run-chase as well at the time of writing. It seems likely that Sri Lanka will win today.

You can follow the live scorecard of the match here.