2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after India vs England match

India regained the top position in the 2023 World Cup points table after a fantastic win against England in Lucknow. A disciplined bowling performance helped India defend a 230-run target against the defending champions at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

England won the toss and opted to field first. The England bowlers restricted India to 229/9 in 50 overs despite an 87-run knock from Rohit Sharma.

Chasing 230 to end their three-match losing streak, England lost all their wickets for 129 runs in just 34.5 overs. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah combined forces to take seven wickets for the home side.

With this win, India continue to be the only undefeated team in the 2023 World Cup. They now have 12 points to their name after six matches. Here are the updated standings:

South Africa have dropped down to the second position courtesy of India's rise. The Proteas have 10 points after six matches.

Meanwhile, England continue to hold the 10th spot in the standings. The Jos Buttler-led outfit suffered their fourth consecutive loss in the tournament. They only have two points to their name after six matches.

Afghanistan can enter the Top 5 of the 2023 World Cup points table tomorrow

The 2023 World Cup action will return to Pune tomorrow for a match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The two teams had a thrilling match during the group stage of Asia Cup 2023, where Sri Lanka edged Afghanistan and knocked them out of the tournament.

Afghanistan will be keen to avenge that loss. Their confidence will be at an all-time high, having defeated England and Pakistan in the World Cup. If Afghanistan continue their momentum and defeat Sri Lanka tomorrow, they will move up to the fifth spot in the 2023 World Cup points table.