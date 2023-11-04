2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs New Zealand match

Pakistan climbed up to fifth in the 2023 World Cup points table after an incredible win against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday (November 4). The Men in Green beat the Blackcaps by 21 runs via D/L method despite conceding 401 runs in the first innings.

Chasing a target of 402, Pakistan got off to a flier, with Fakhar Zaman playing a memorable knock. Zaman's unbeaten 81-ball 126 guided Pakistan to 200/1 after 25.3 overs. Rain interrupted the proceedings in Bengaluru, and the match did not resume. The D/L par score was 179, and Pakistan won by 21 runs.

Courtesy of this win, Pakistan have eight points in their account now. They have moved up from sixth to fifth in the 2023 World Cup points table, with their net run rate marginally improving from -0.024 to +0.061. Here are the updated standings:

New Zealand remain in fourth despite the loss against Pakistan. Their net run rate has come down from +0.484 to +0.373 after the 21-run defeat. Afghanistan have dropped from fifth to sixth courtesy of Pakistan's rise.

Australia can cement the 3rd spot in the 2023 World Cup points table soon

Australia are currently in action against arch-rivals England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England won the toss and bowled first. Marnus Labuschagne's 71-run knock helped Australia post a 286-run total on the board.

Chasing 287, England were down to 106/4 in the 26th over. The English batting lineup has flopped miserably in this World Cup so far. It should not be a surprise if they fail to chase the 287-run target against the Aussies.

If Australia win today, they will touch 10 points in the standings and almost seal their place in the semifinals. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.