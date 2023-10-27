2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs South Africa match

South Africa have moved up to the top spot in the 2023 World Cup points table after defeating Pakistan by one wicket on Friday (October 27).

Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi held their nerves in the final moments of the game and added 11 runs for the 10th wicket to help South Africa record their fifth win of the tournament.

Pakistan had a golden chance of ending their three-match losing streak, but the Men in Green failed to do so. They made a fantastic comeback with the ball though, reducing South Africa from 206/4 to 260/9. However, the Proteas still managed to secure a one-wicket win in the end.

Courtesy of this win, South Africa have now taken their tally to 10 points. They are at the helm of the 2023 World Cup points table with 10 points from six matches. India have slipped to the second position because their net run rate of +1.353 is slightly inferior to South Africa's +2.032 net run rate.

Despite the loss against South Africa, Pakistan continue to hold the sixth position in the 2023 World Cup points table. The Babar Azam-led outfit have only three more matches remaining in the league stage. Every game is a do-or-die encounter for Pakistan now.

New Zealand can become the new No. 1 team in 2023 World Cup points table on Saturday

A doubleheader is scheduled to take place in the 2023 World Cup on Saturday (October 28). New Zealand will take on Australia in the first match of the day at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

If the Blackcaps register a big win, they can replace South Africa as the No. 1 team in the standings.

Meanwhile, if Australia beat New Zealand, the Aussies stand a chance to replace the Kiwis in the third position. The second match of the day will be between Bangladesh and Netherlands, which is a do-or-die match for both nations.