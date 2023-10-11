2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match

Pakistan have moved up to the second position in the 2023 World Cup points table after a historic win over Sri Lanka last night in Hyderabad. The Men in Green chased down a 345-run target to register their second win in the competition.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka decided to bat first after winning the toss at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Hundreds from Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) and Kusal Mendis (122) helped Sri Lanka post 344/9 on the board in 50 overs.

In reply, Pakistan scored 345 for the loss of four wickets in just 48.2 overs. Abdullah Shafique (113) and Mohammad Rizwan (131*) stole the show with a hundred each. This win helped Pakistan continue their undefeated run against Sri Lanka in ODI World Cup matches.

The victory also helped Pakistan gain two more points in the 2023 World Cup points table. The Men in Green have four points from two matches. Their net run rate has reduced from +1.620 to +0.927 after the high-scoring clash against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand continue to be the top team in the 2023 World Cup points table. The Blackcaps' net run rate is slightly better than Pakistan's. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have moved up from 10th to eighth position despite the defeat in Hyderabad. Their net run rate has improved from -2.040 to -1.161.

India can move up to the number 1 position in 2023 World Cup points table today

Home team India will be in action today (October 11) against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Men in Blue started their campaign with a fantastic win against Australia in Chennai last Sunday. They will start as the favorites to defeat Afghanistan, who suffered a defeat against Bangladesh in their first match.

All eyes will be on the Virat Kohli vs. Naveen-ul-Haq battle in this game. The two players had a heated argument during the IPL season earlier this year.