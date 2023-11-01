2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa vs New Zealand match

South Africa have moved up to the first position in the 2023 World Cup points table after a comprehensive 190-run win over New Zealand on Wednesday (November 1). The Proteas now have 12 points after seven games in the league stage.

Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium played host to the battle between South Africa and New Zealand. The Kiwis opted to bowl first because of the dew factor, but the decision backfired as South Africa posted 357/5 on the board. Chasing 358 for a win, New Zealand lost all their wickets for just 167 runs in 35.3 overs.

The heavy defeat has dented New Zealand's net run rate, pushing them down to the fourth position in the 2023 World Cup points table. The Kiwis have eight points in their account after seven games. Their net run rate has come down to +0.484 from +1.232, courtesy of the big loss.

Here are the updated standings:

South Africa's net run rate has received a massive boost. It has increased from +2.032 to +2.290. India have dropped to the second spot, while Australia have climbed to the third position, courtesy of this match's result.

India can return to the top spot in 2023 World Cup points table tomorrow

Hosts India will be in action tomorrow (November 2) against former champions Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. If India defeat Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue will regain the number one position in the standings. They will also become the first team to officially qualify for the semifinals.

Sri Lanka are in a do-or-die situation. They have won only two of their six matches so far. If they suffer their fifth defeat in the league stage, it will be quite difficult for the Sri Lankans to finish in the top 4. The match between India and Sri Lanka will start at 2 pm tomorrow.