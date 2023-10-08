2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa vs Sri Lanka match

South Africa attained the second position in the 2023 World Cup points table after a 102-run victory against Sri Lanka. Centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram helped the South African side score 428/5 in 50 overs.

South Africa set a new record for the highest team total in World Cup history. The team's star all-rounder Aiden Markram completed his century in 46 balls, thereby setting a new record for the fastest 100 by a batter in ODI World Cup history.

Chasing 429 for a win, Sri Lanka lost all their wickets for 326 runs in 44.5 overs. Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka scored a half-century each, but their efforts went in vain.

South Africa have joined New Zealand at the top of the 2023 World Cup points table with this victory. The Proteas have a solid net run rate of +2.040. On the other side, Sri Lanka are ninth in the standings with zero points and a negative run rate of -2.040.

India and Australia will play their 1st match in the 2023 World Cup today

Can India start their campaign with a victory?

Hosts India will finally open their campaign today (October 8) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Their first opponents in this year's mega event are five-time champions Australia. India defeated Australia in a high-scoring clash four years ago in a group stage of the 2019 World Cup. The Indian fans will hope for a similar result in today's match.

India have a small selection headache before today's match. They will have to pick Rohit Sharma's new opening partner because regular opener Shubman Gill will miss the match because of dengue.

Either Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul will take that spot. The team management will also have to decide whether they should pick Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI.