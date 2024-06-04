2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Afghanistan vs Uganda match (Updated) ft. Rahmanullah Gurbaz & Fazalhaq Farooqi

Afghanistan took on Uganda in the fifth match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Tuesday, June 4, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran provided a fiery start to Afghanistan and added 154 runs for the first wicket. They both were dismissed after scoring a half-century. Afghanistan posted a total of 183 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Gurbaz was the highest scorer with 76 runs off just 45 deliveries. Brian Masaba and Cosmas Kyewuta took two wickets each for Uganda.

Uganda scored just 21 runs and lost half their side in the powerplay. Only two batters managed to make a double-digit score for Uganda. They were bundled out for 58 runs in 16 overs and lost the match by 125 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan and took five wickets for nine runs in four overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aaron Jones (USA) 1 1 1 94 94* 0 40 235 0 1 0 4 10 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 1 1 0 76 76 76 45 168.88 0 1 0 4 4 3 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 1 1 0 70 70 70 46 152.17 0 1 0 9 1 4 AGS Gous (USA) 1 1 0 65 65 65 46 141.3 0 1 0 7 3 5 NS Dhaliwal (CAN) 1 1 0 61 61 61 44 138.63 0 1 0 6 3 6 NR Kirton (CAN) 1 1 0 51 51 51 31 164.51 0 1 0 3 2 7 S Bau (PNG) 1 1 0 50 50 50 43 116.27 0 1 0 6 1 8 JN Frylinck (NAM) 1 1 0 45 45 45 48 93.75 0 0 0 6 0 9 RL Chase (WI) 1 1 1 42 42* 0 27 155.55 0 0 0 4 2 10 Khalid Kail (OMA) 1 1 0 34 34 34 39 87.17 0 0 0 1 1

Aaron Jones is still the leading run-scorer with 94 runs to his name at a strike rate of 235. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has jumped to the second position and scored 76 runs off 45 deliveries against Uganda.

Ibrahim Zadran is the third-highest run-scorer and made 70 runs at a strike rate of 152.17 for Afghanistan in the first match. Andries Gous has slipped to fourth place from second and has made 65 runs at a strike rate of 141.30.

Navneet Dhaliwal of Canada has moved to fifth position from third and made 61 in the first outing against the USA. Nicholas Kirton has moved to sixth place from fourth and scored 51 runs off 31 deliveries for Canada in the first game.

Sese Bau has slipped to seventh position from fifth, having scored 50 runs in the first game for Papua New Guinea. Jan Frylinck has moved to eighth place from sixth. He scored 45 runs off 48 deliveries in the first game for Namibia.

Roston Chase has slipped to ninth place from seventh and scored 42 runs for the West Indies in the first match. Khalid Kail has moved to 10th place from eighth, having amassed 34 runs for Oman in the first match against Namibia.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 1 1 24 4 0 9 5 5/9 1.8 2.25 4.8 0 1 2 A Nortje (SA) 1 1 24 4 0 7 4 4/7 1.75 1.75 6 1 0 3 R Trumpelmann (NAM) 1 1 24 4 0 21 4 4/21 5.25 5.25 6 1 0 4 Mehran Khan (OMA) 1 1 18 3 1 7 3 3/7 2.33 2.33 6 0 0 5 D Wiese (NAM) 1 1 22 3.4 0 28 3 3/28 9.33 7.63 7.33 0 0 6 Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG) 1 1 12 2 0 4 2 2/4 2 2 6 0 0 7 Rashid Khan (AFG) 1 1 24 4 0 12 2 2/12 6 3 12 0 0 8 AD Russell (WI) 1 1 18 3 0 19 2 2/19 9.5 6.33 9 0 0 9 MG Erasmus (NAM) 1 1 24 4 0 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 0 0 10 B Masaba (UGA) 1 1 24 4 0 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.25 12 0 0

Fazalhaq Farooqi became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in this edition of the T20 World Cup and has jumped to first place on this list. Anrich Nortje took four wickets for seven runs for the Proteas against Sri Lanka and has slipped to second place from first.

Ruben Trumpelmann has slipped to third position from second and picked four wickets against Oman. Mehran Khan has slipped to fourth place from third and has three wickets to his name.

David Wiese has moved to fifth position from fourth and took three wickets in 3.4 overs for Namibia in the first match against Oman. Naveen-ul-Haq has jumped to sixth place and took two wickets for just four runs against Uganda.

Rashid Khan picked two wickets for 12 runs against Uganda and has moved to seventh position. Andre Russell has slipped to eighth place from fifth and picked two wickets for 19 runs in the first match for the West Indies.

Gerhard Erasmus has slipped to ninth position from sixth and took two wickets for Namibia in the first match. Brian Masaba picked two wickets for Uganda against Afghanistan and is in 10th position.

