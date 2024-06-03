2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sri Lanka vs South Africa match (Updated) ft. Quinton de Kock & Anrich Nortje

Sri Lanka faced South Africa in the fourth match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Monday, June 3, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.

Sri Lanka didn’t have a decent outing with the bat. They lost their first wicket for just 13 runs and the last eight wickets for 46 runs. Only three batters managed to make a double-digit score for the team.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 77 runs in 19.1 overs. It is Sri Lanka’s lowest total in the men's T20Is. Also, this was the first time that the former world champions were bundled out for a score of less than 100 runs since the 2010 edition of the tournament. Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas and took four wickets for just seven runs in four overs.

Trending

South Africa also struggled with the bat and could score only 27 runs in the power play. They lost two wickets in the first six overs of their innings. Quinton de Kock (20) emerged as the highest-scorer for the team before getting dismissed in the 11th over.

South Africa reached the target of 78 runs in 16.2 overs with six wickets in hand. Wanindu Hasaranga was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka and took two wickets for 22 runs in 3.2 overs.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aaron Jones (USA) 1 1 1 94 94* 0 40 235 0 1 0 4 10 2 AGS Gous (USA) 1 1 0 65 65 65 46 141.3 0 1 0 7 3 3 NS Dhaliwal (CAN) 1 1 0 61 61 61 44 138.63 0 1 0 6 3 4 NR Kirton (CAN) 1 1 0 51 51 51 31 164.51 0 1 0 3 2 5 S Bau (PNG) 1 1 0 50 50 50 43 116.27 0 1 0 6 1 6 JN Frylinck (NAM) 1 1 0 45 45 45 48 93.75 0 0 0 6 0 7 RL Chase (WI) 1 1 1 42 42* 0 27 155.55 0 0 0 4 2 8 Khalid Kail (OMA) 1 1 0 34 34 34 39 87.17 0 0 0 1 1 9 BA King (WI) 1 1 0 34 34 34 29 117.24 0 0 0 7 0 10 S Movva (CAN) 1 1 1 32 32* 0 16 200 0 0 0 2 2

Aaron Jones is still in first place after scoring 94 runs in his first outing for the co-hosts USA.

Andries Gous is still the second-highest run-scorer and made 65 runs at a strike rate of 141.30 against Canada.

Navneet Dhaliwal of Canada is still in the third spot and made 61 in the first outing.

Nicholas Kirton is still in fourth place on this list and scored 51 runs off 31 balls in the first game.

Sese Bau is still the fifth-highest run-getter and had scored 50 runs in the first game for Papua New Guinea.

Jan Frylinck is in sixth position, courtesy of 45 runs off 48 deliveries in the first game against Oman for Namibia.

Roston Chase is still in seventh place and scored 42 runs for the West Indies in the first match.

Khalid Kail is still in eighth position and amassed 34 runs for Oman in the first match against Namibia.

Brandon King is still the ninth-leading run-scorer and has scored 34 runs.

Shreyas Movva is still in 10th place and made 32 runs for Canada in the first match against the USA.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 A Nortje (SA) 1 1 24 4 0 7 4 4/7 1.75 1.75 6 1 0 2 R Trumpelmann (NAM) 1 1 24 4 0 21 4 4/21 5.25 5.25 6 1 0 3 Mehran Khan (OMA) 1 1 18 3 1 7 3 3/7 2.33 2.33 6 0 0 4 D Wiese (NAM) 1 1 22 3.4 0 28 3 3/28 9.33 7.63 7.33 0 0 5 AD Russell (WI) 1 1 18 3 0 19 2 2/19 9.5 6.33 9 0 0 6 MG Erasmus (NAM) 1 1 24 4 0 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 0 0 7 K Rabada (SA) 1 1 24 4 1 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.25 12 0 0 8 PW Hasaranga (SL) 1 1 20 3.2 0 22 2 2/22 11 6.6 10 0 0 9 KA Maharaj (SA) 1 1 24 4 0 22 2 2/22 11 5.5 12 0 0 10 A Vala (PNG) 1 1 24 4 1 28 2 2/28 14 7 12 0 0

Anrich Nortje took four wickets for seven runs for the Proteas against Sri Lanka and has jumped to first place.

Ruben Trumpelmann has slipped to second position and picked four wickets against Oman.

Mehran Khan has slipped to third place from second and has three wickets to his name.

David Wiese has moved to fourth position from third with three wickets to his name in 3.4 overs.

Andre Russell has slipped to fifth place from fourth and picked two wickets for 19 runs in the first match for the West Indies.

Gerhard Erasmus has slipped to sixth place from fifth and took two wickets for Namibia in the first match.

Kagiso Rabada has jumped to seventh position and picked two wickets for South Africa in the first game.

Wanindu Hasaranga has jumped to eighth position and took two wickets for 22 runs for Sri Lanka.

Keshav Maharaj has moved to ninth place and took two wickets for 22 runs in the first game against Sri Lanka.

Assad Vala has moved to 10th place from sixth and picked two wickets for 28 runs in the first game for Papua New Guinea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback