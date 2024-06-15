2024 T20 World Cup weather update: Lauderhill weather report for June 15 for India vs Canada match

Team India will square off against Canada in their final Group A fixture at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, June 15. This will be India's first T20 World Cup 2024 game at the venue.

Rohit Sharma and company have had a dominant run in the T20 World Cup so far. They have won all three of their games and have made it to the Super 8 phase of the tournament as Group A toppers. India will look to keep their winning run going when they face Canada in their fourth and final group game.

Canada, on the other hand, will be proud of how they have played in the tournament despite failing to qualify for the next stage of the T20 World Cup. They produced a good fight against co-hosts USA before beating Ireland by 12 runs. However, they went down against Pakistan in their next game and will look to sign off their campaign with an inspiring performance against the Men in Blue.

With India playing their final group game in the USA, a huge turnout is expected. However, the temperature will be on the higher side, ranging between 28 and 27 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling will be around 32-33 degrees Celsius due to high humidity levels.

Much to the dismay of fans, another washout is likely on the cards. Incidentally, the previous game at this venue between the USA and Ireland was abandoned due to inclement weather. According to Accuweather, there are thunderstorms in the forecast with an 'Areal Flood Watch' alert.

"It's about respecting them, but also respecting yourself" - Canada's Aaron Johnson on facing India

Canada opener Aaron Johnson, who scored a fine half-century against Pakistan, asserted that they will not bow down to big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and fight for a win.

Johnson told reporters on the eve of the game:

"As I say it's a ball. The ball is very round the moment you walk on the field, anyone can win. Yes, you have to have respect for these guys. They have been doing it for years. And going up, hopefully, we get to play against Kohli, Rohit, all of these guys, the list goes on and on. And you have to respect them, but at the end of the day, you have to know that you're a professional cricketer also. And if they did it, you can do it also. So, it's about respecting them, but also respecting yourself."

How many changes will India make in their playing XI for the Canada clash? Let us know in the comments.

