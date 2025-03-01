2025 Champions Trophy Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa vs England match

South Africa attained the first position in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table in Group B after a convincing win against England on March 1. The Proteas maintained their undefeated record in Champions Trophy and recorded their second victory of the competition.

With this win, South Africa have overtaken Australia to finish at the top of the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group B. The Temba Bavuma-led outfit have won two of their three group stage matches. Their match against the Aussies ended with no result. Thus, they have a total of five points.

Australia have finished second, having earned four points from three matches. Afghanistan had to settle for the third place after England failed to defeat South Africa by a huge margin. England will take the wooden spoon home after losing all three matches in the group stage.

South Africa and Australia have officially qualified for the semifinals from Group B. On the other side, India and New Zealand have qualified from Group A.

Can India return to the top of the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group A?

The action will shift to Dubai on March 2 as former champions India gear up to take on the undefeated New Zealand team. India are second in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group A. If they beat the Blackcaps, they can attain the first spot, thereby setting up a semifinal clash against Australia on March 4.

In case New Zealand beat India or the match ends with no result, the Blackcaps will finish at the top of the standings. In that scenario, New Zealand will take on Australia on March 5, while the Indian team will battle South Africa on March 4 in Dubai.

It will be interesting to see which team wins the match between India and New Zealand. The game will begin at 2.30 pm IST in Dubai.

