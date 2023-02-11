"5 din bolke 3 din mein chale gaye" - Fans troll Australian batting as India win IND vs AUS 1st Test by an innings and 132 runs

India have handed Australia an absolute thrashing in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Nagpur. The hosts wrapped up the game within three days, winning by an innings and 132 runs.

While India seemed to be ahead in the game at the end of Day 2, Australia's capitulation with the bat in the second innings was something very few saw coming. The Aussies lost all 10 wickets in just a bit over two hours as the hosts ran through their batting line-up.

Fans on Twitter trolled the visitors for getting bundled out for just 91 and not even showing a fight. Many felt that the reports of the pitch being 'custom-made' got to their head and that was something they could never recover from.

Here are some of the reactions:

Hriday (Fan-Account) @Hriday1812 This pitch is nowhere near as bad as the Australian media portrayed. It's not even a rank turner. It is a good pitch. Batters could score runs, bowlers could take wickets. Evenly balanced pitch. Just that Australian batting lineup is shit except Smith and Labuschagne.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan @LaxmanSivarama1 .

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan @LaxmanSivarama1 #INDvAUS Well done Team India on your Sensational win by a huge margin. There needs to be a bonus point for this. 😂😂😂.

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Usman Khawaja said "I want to say sorry to Indian embassy, they only wanted well being of me"

Ian Higgins @1an_Higgins I expect if Jadeja hadn't rubbed ointment on his hand that Australia would have won this game by 600 runs

Sagar @sagarcasm This Australian team makes the ideal guests. 5 din bolke 3 din me chale gaye

Abhinandan @Abhinandan6638 Steven Smith carries his bat through !! Might be the case for every Test going forward in this tour

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag What a performance by Team India.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag What a performance by Team India. Australia seemed to have lost the natch before it began with too much emphasis on the pitch. India batted skillfully which is what Test cricket demands and scored 400 , Australia were playing a different wicket in their minds. Well done, Boys

Shrikant @HomerOpines Just want to point out that Afghanistan scored 103 in their second essay against India in India. And this after losing the toss.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Test cricket in India is boring because no team can compete with us here.

Iceland Cricket @icelandcricket This will go down as one of Australia's most ignominious overseas Test defeats. The gulf between the sides has been vast, but the pitch can't be that bad if one side can score 400.

John Wright @johnwright15 #BGT23 #AUSvsIND Australia now realising that sneaking a 1-0 in Pakistan or not losing in Srilanka doesn't necessarily equip you for India . Different level of a sub continent challenge #INDvsAUS

Jaammii.. @Jaammiing frankly i'm shocked that Warner has managed to last over 20 balls, let alone 30. Miracles really do happen #INDvsAUS

Sohini M. @Mittermaniac



Sohini M. @Mittermaniac Glorious test match morning! Nothing better than seeing Australia tattering in a test match. If only they had stopped chirping to actually prepare for the game.India should have got them all out for 36! #INDvsAUS 🏏

Devangi Joshi @Devangi_J Aussie templates are ready:



Media : The roller used in the innings break swung the pitch in India's favour.



Fox Cricket : Shocking! Ashwin used all of his brain before bowling.



Public: Atleast we didn't get all out under 36.



Devangi Joshi @Devangi_J Aussie templates are ready:

Media : The roller used in the innings break swung the pitch in India's favour.

Fox Cricket : Shocking! Ashwin used all of his brain before bowling.

Public: Atleast we didn't get all out under 36.

Experts: Blah Blah Blah GoLd-DuSt.

Cricketologist @AMP86793444



Cricketologist @AMP86793444 Hey @FoxCricket can you dispatch some better batsmen for the second test? Check if Waugh brothers and Ponting are still interested..

Except for Steve Smith, no Australian batter showed right application

With India scoring 400 in the second innings of the Test, it showed that the pitch wasn't as bad as it was made to look in the media. There were some rough patches, but the majority of the pitch was still intact with no exaggerated bounce or spin.

Yet, it was the quality of Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja that was too good for the Aussies. They broke the back of the opposition batting once again as Ashwin ended up picking up his 41st five-wicket haul, while Jadeja won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

The visitors have some serious thinking to do about their playing XI ahead of the second Test in Delhi, starting on February 17.

Australia's squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

