"5 din bolke 3 din mein chale gaye" - Fans troll Australian batting as India win IND vs AUS 1st Test by an innings and 132 runs

India have handed Australia an absolute thrashing in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Nagpur. The hosts wrapped up the game within three days, winning by an innings and 132 runs.
While India seemed to be ahead in the game at the end of Day 2, Australia's capitulation with the bat in the second innings was something very few saw coming. The Aussies lost all 10 wickets in just a bit over two hours as the hosts ran through their batting line-up.
Fans on Twitter trolled the visitors for getting bundled out for just 91 and not even showing a fight. Many felt that the reports of the pitch being 'custom-made' got to their head and that was something they could never recover from.
Here are some of the reactions:
Except for Steve Smith, no Australian batter showed right application
With India scoring 400 in the second innings of the Test, it showed that the pitch wasn't as bad as it was made to look in the media. There were some rough patches, but the majority of the pitch was still intact with no exaggerated bounce or spin.
Yet, it was the quality of Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja that was too good for the Aussies. They broke the back of the opposition batting once again as Ashwin ended up picking up his 41st five-wicket haul, while Jadeja won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.
The visitors have some serious thinking to do about their playing XI ahead of the second Test in Delhi, starting on February 17.
Australia's squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.
Get IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score Updates at Sportskeeda on Day 3. Follow for latest updates & news.