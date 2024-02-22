"70 mph against World-class Indian batters is not gonna go well" - Twitter reacts to Ollie Robinson's inclusion in Playing XI for fourth India Test

England has named pacer Ollie Robinson and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir in place of Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed in the playing XI for the fourth Test against India at Ranchi, starting tomorrow.

Wood was England's best bowler in their embarrassing 434-run third-Test loss with a four-wicket haul in the first innings. However, a quick turnaround means Robinson will take his place and partner veteran James Anderson in the pace-bowling department.

Robinson last played for England in the third Test of the Ashes last year, during which he suffered back spasms, ruling him out for the remainder of the series. With the side trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, Robinson will make his first appearance since returning from injury.

The right-arm pacer boasts an impressive Test record with 76 wickets in 19 games at an average of 22.21, including three five-wicket hauls. Robinson also showcased his bowling prowess in sub-continent conditions, picking up nine wickets in three Tests during England's series whitewash of Pakistan in 2022.

Yet, the Ranchi track could be a slow-paced turning wicket, which could work against Robinson's skillset. Regardless, fans on Twitter had plenty to say about his inclusion to the English side for the pivotal must-win Test.

Here are some of the reactions:

"I'm really excited for him to get his go" - Ben Stokes

England skipper Ben Stokes praised Ollie Robinson for being thoroughly professional despite not playing the first three Tests of the India series.

Before the back injury, Robinson was arguably England's most consistent wicket-taker in Tests for the previous two years.

Speaking to reporters on Robinson's selection, Stokes said:

"I'm really excited for him to get his go. He's been an incredible professional, the way in which he's operated. Not playing the first three games is extremely disappointing, especially for someone who has played such a vital role over the past two years."

Stokes added:

"The way he kept everything going, going and going through the obvious disappointment of not playing is a great way to operate. Now the chance is here. He has done everything he has needed to and I'm really looking forward to seeing him out on the park again."

After a sensational win in the series opener in Hyderabad, England came crashing down to earth with defeats in Vizag and Rajkot.

They have not lost a Test series since Stokes became the permanent red-ball captain in mid-2022, with 14 wins in 21 matches.

