Heath Streak, one of the most pivotal figures in Zimbabwe's cricketing history, sadly passed away at the age of 49 on Wednesday, August 22. The former all-rounder was battling liver and colon cancer for quite a while and was in a critical condition in South Africa, a few months ago.

Streak made his international debut in 1993 and was entrusted with the responsibility of captaincy in 2000. He led the nation through some turbulent times until he was sacked in 2004 and replaced by Tatenda Taibu.

He announced his retirement from international cricket in October 2005 and represented Warwickshire in England for a while. Streak's last cricketing endeavor marked the Masters Champions League in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he represented the Leo Lions.

His former teammate Henry Olonga announced the tragic news through a tweet in the early hours of Wednesday.

"Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end,"' he wrote.

Former cricketers and fans united to share their favorite memories of the cricketer and offer their condolences on social media.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Heath Streak represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs

There are countless memories that fans associate with Heath Streak - whether it be the stunning delivery that castled Sachin Tendulkar during the 1996 ODI World Cup or his player of the series performance after his maiden set of outings itself, among many others.

Despite his retirement almost two decades ago, he still remains the nations leading wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs. He also has several other records to his name, which coupled with his captaincy credentials, make him the greatest-ever player from Zimbabwe to have played the sport.

Zimbabwe cricket has arguably been overturned since his retirement, and the nation is fighting to do its best under the given circumstances. The team's wins over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 and their triumph over West Indies on home soil in the ODI World Cup qualifiers would have made the former skipper immensely proud.

Current Zimbabwe skipper Sean Williams posted an emotional tribute to arguably the greatest all-rounder that the country has ever produced.

"Streaky. No words can explain what you and your family have done for mine and many others Our hearts our broken you leave behind a beautiful family and a legacy for us to live up to! You will be missed we love you dearly Rest in peace Streaky," he wrote on Twitter.

Streak's all-round exploits will live long in the memory of each cricketing fan. He laid the foundation for Zimbabwe to succeed and the team's present and future is down to his efforts.