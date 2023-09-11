"A comeback for the ages" - Fans erupt as KL Rahul slams hundred on India comeback against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Indian batter KL Rahul had a dream comeback to international cricket as he smashed a sensational hundred against Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Fours fixture in Colombo on Monday. He remained unbeaten on 111* as India amassed a mammoth 356/2 in their 50 overs.

Rahul was away from competitive cricket for quite a long time as he was recovering from a thigh injury. On his return, it seemed like he was never away from the game as he showed great temperament and game awareness to make use of the platform given by the openers.

Fans on X were thrilled to see KL Rahul make the most of the opportunity and announce his sensational comeback for India.

KL Rahul & Virat Kohli annihilate Pakistan bowling in Colombo

Both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul needed to bat big after the hard work done by the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on Sunday. The Men in Blue began the reserve day rather cautiously as both Kohli and Rahul initially took their time to assess the conditions.

However, once they were well set, runs started flowing from both ends. Rahul first took on Iftikhar Ahmed, who had to bowl at least five overs as Haris Rauf was out with an injury. Once Rahul got to his half-century, Kohli too started to find his feet.

Kohli accelerating from one end meant that Rahul's struggle in the middle for a span of a few deliveries was something India could afford. The two batters ended up with a mammoth unbeaten partnership of 233 runs as Pakistan just had no answer to the Men in Blue had in the final 10 overs.

India will fancy their chances of winning the game, especially if they make early in-roads in Pakistan's batting.