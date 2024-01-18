"A masterclass in aggression and precision" - Twitter hails Travis Head for breathtaking century in series opener against West Indies

Australian middle-order batter Travis Head continued his fine form in the opening Test against the West Indies in Adelaide.

With the hosts in trouble at 67/3, the 30-year-old played a scintillating counter-attacking 119-run knock off 134 deliveries. It was Head's seventh Test century as he paced his innings with 12 fours and three maximums.

The southpaw has enjoyed a tremendous renaissance across formats since 2022, scoring an incredible eight centuries. Head has also displayed the ability to perform when the stakes are the highest or with the team in trouble.

His centuries in the World Test Championship (WTC) and ODI World Cup final were evidence of that, helping Australia clinch both titles. Head was also the Player of the Match in the semi-final and final of the ODI World Cup.

However, he did not get off to the finest start to the home summer, scoring only 81 in five innings against Pakistan. Yet, Head returned to his best when the side was in dire straits to thrill his home fans at Adelaide.

His ability to consistently stand tall against adversity had fans on Twitter in high praise for the Australian cricketer.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Australia seize control on Day 2 of the opening Test against the West Indies

Expand Tweet

Travis Head's onslaught ensured Australia had their noses in front heading into the final session on Day 2. After bowling out the West Indies for only 188 on the opening day of the series, Australia appeared to be on course for a convincing win.

However, the Windies bowlers stunned the hosts by reducing them to 67/3 and then 168/6. Shamar Joseph had a memorable international debut by scoring a crucial 36 and following it up with a five-wicket haul.

His maiden scalp was that of star batter Steve Smith, who endured a failure in his first stint as Test opener.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins picked up four wickets each to keep a lid on the West Indian batters and restrict them to below 200. The former also breached the 250-wicket mark in Test cricket.

Australia were eventually bowled out for 283 with a healthy 95-run lead, thanks to a few valuable cameos from the lower order. They are coming off a 3-0 series win against Pakistan to begin their home summer.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App