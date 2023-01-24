"A match winner in all formats" - Fans react as Kuldeep Yadav helps India win by 90 runs in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Kuldeep Yadav shone for Team India in the third ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (January 23).

The left-arm wrist-spinner first trapped Henry Nicholls lbw to break a century partnership for the second wicket for the visitors. Kuldeep then provided another timely breakthrough as he got rid of Michael Bracewell by getting him stumped out, displaying brilliant game awareness.

He finished with figures of 3-62 as Team India won by 90 runs to complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

Kuldeep has been in sensational form since his comeback for Team India. He recently picked up eight wickets in the first Test against Bangladesh. He then followed it up with 11 in the last five ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand (three games).

Fans were delighted to witness Kuldeep Yadav’s purple patch ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

राहुल @drumm_drew



#IndvsNZ #kuldeepyadav #CricketTwitter Kuldeep Yadav with a killer blow to dismiss M Bracewell, he gives his 100% in every match he plays no matter if he plays next match or not & also terrific work behind the stumps from Ishan Kishan as that was down the leg. Kuldeep Yadav with a killer blow to dismiss M Bracewell, he gives his 100% in every match he plays no matter if he plays next match or not & also terrific work behind the stumps from Ishan Kishan as that was down the leg.#IndvsNZ #kuldeepyadav #CricketTwitter

rxnkshitij748 @rxnkshitij Kuldeep yadav is special man Kuldeep yadav is special man

CricKom @Deepans23952324 Kuldeep Yadav gets the important wicket of Michael Bracewell - smart from Kuldeep there! Kuldeep Yadav gets the important wicket of Michael Bracewell - smart from Kuldeep there!

Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 @khushbookadri Match Sealed Now Hopefully 🤞🏻



The Magic Of Kuldeep Yadav 🤩 Match Sealed Now Hopefully 🤞🏻The Magic Of Kuldeep Yadav 🤩

A @KohliCrews

Legend Kuldeep YadavLegend Kuldeep Yadav Legend 🐐

Vipin Tiwari @vipintiwari952_ What a brilliant move by Kuldeep Yadav to push it down the leg side and catch Bracewell in the middle of nowhere! Kishan's wicketkeeping was the topic of conversation. He'll feel a lot better too after that stumping! #IndvsNZ What a brilliant move by Kuldeep Yadav to push it down the leg side and catch Bracewell in the middle of nowhere! Kishan's wicketkeeping was the topic of conversation. He'll feel a lot better too after that stumping! #IndvsNZ

Gautam Singh @Gautamsinghd

#kuldeepyadav #IndvsNZ3rdODI Gave a crucial wicket at a very crucial time by kuldeep yadavand good keeping by kishan Gave a crucial wicket at a very crucial time by kuldeep yadavand good keeping by kishan #kuldeepyadav #IndvsNZ3rdODI https://t.co/yz2iJs649n

As far as the game is concerned, India scored 385-9 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of centuries from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffey bagged three wickets apiece, while Michael Bracewell took one wicket. In response, New Zealand were bundled out for 295 in 41.2 overs, with Devon Conway emerging as the top run scorer with 138 off 100.

In addition to Kuldeep's heroics, all-rounder Shardul Thakur also picked up three wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two. Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik bagged one wicket apiece.

BCCI @BCCI 🏽



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-3R……



#INDvNZ | @mastercardindia Another comprehensive performance from #TeamIndia as they outclass New Zealand by 90 runs in Indore to complete a 3-0 whitewash.Scorecard Another comprehensive performance from #TeamIndia as they outclass New Zealand by 90 runs in Indore to complete a 3-0 whitewash. 🙌🏽 Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-3R……#INDvNZ | @mastercardindia https://t.co/7IQZ3J2xfI

Kuldeep Yadav included in India's squad for T20Is against New Zealand Tests against Australia

Kuldeep Yadav’s rich vein of form has helped him secure a place in the India squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The first T20I is scheduled to take place in Ranchi on Friday (January 27). The action will then shift to Lucknow (January 29) and Ahmedabad (February 1) for the remaining games.

The 28-year-old will now look for a decent run in T20Is after he failed to find a place in the playing XI in New Zealand and Bangladesh. He has scalped 44 wickets in 25 T20Is at an economy rate of 6.89.

Besides T20Is, Kuldeep is also part of the India squad for the first two Tests against Australia in February. He won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance in his last Test in Bangladesh.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes