"A match winner in all formats" - Fans react as Kuldeep Yadav helps India win by 90 runs in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Kuldeep Yadav shone for Team India in the third ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (January 23).
The left-arm wrist-spinner first trapped Henry Nicholls lbw to break a century partnership for the second wicket for the visitors. Kuldeep then provided another timely breakthrough as he got rid of Michael Bracewell by getting him stumped out, displaying brilliant game awareness.
He finished with figures of 3-62 as Team India won by 90 runs to complete a 3-0 clean sweep.
Kuldeep has been in sensational form since his comeback for Team India. He recently picked up eight wickets in the first Test against Bangladesh. He then followed it up with 11 in the last five ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand (three games).
Fans were delighted to witness Kuldeep Yadav’s purple patch ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.
As far as the game is concerned, India scored 385-9 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of centuries from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffey bagged three wickets apiece, while Michael Bracewell took one wicket. In response, New Zealand were bundled out for 295 in 41.2 overs, with Devon Conway emerging as the top run scorer with 138 off 100.
In addition to Kuldeep's heroics, all-rounder Shardul Thakur also picked up three wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two. Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik bagged one wicket apiece.
Kuldeep Yadav included in India's squad for T20Is against New Zealand Tests against Australia
Kuldeep Yadav’s rich vein of form has helped him secure a place in the India squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand.
The first T20I is scheduled to take place in Ranchi on Friday (January 27). The action will then shift to Lucknow (January 29) and Ahmedabad (February 1) for the remaining games.
The 28-year-old will now look for a decent run in T20Is after he failed to find a place in the playing XI in New Zealand and Bangladesh. He has scalped 44 wickets in 25 T20Is at an economy rate of 6.89.
Besides T20Is, Kuldeep is also part of the India squad for the first two Tests against Australia in February. He won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance in his last Test in Bangladesh.
