"A stroll in the park"- Fans marvel at Shubman Gill's stunning 74 in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Shubman Gill continued his rich vein of form for India with a sensational knock of 74 against Australia on his home ground in Mohali in the first ODI on Friday, September 22. He scored these runs off just 63 balls and smashed the Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground.

The visitors were defending arguably an under-par target of 277 to win the game and needed early wickets. However, Gill ensured that he got his team off to a rollicking start and powered his way to yet another half-century.

Fans on X were thrilled to see the kind of shot selection on display from Shubman Gill and the way he dominated the bowlers. Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shubman Gill & Ruturaj Gaikwad gave India a solid platform

With some big names resting, India went in with a new opening combination of Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad and the two aesthetically pleasing batters got into their groove straightaway.

The Australian pacers seemed helpless as both Gill and Gaikwad unleashed an array of jaw-dropping strokes. Skipper Pat Cummins tried his best to rotate the bowlers, but it seemed like nothing would work until the two batters were at the crease.

The massive opening partnership of 142 runs was broken by Adam Zampa as he trapped Gaikwad right in front. The leg-spinner created pressure on Shreyas Iyer as well and it probably played its part in the latter running himself out. Zampa soon picked up Gill with a brilliant flipper before Cummins dismissed Ishan Kishan.

Stand-in captain KL Rahul is still at the crease and the Men in Blue will want him and Suryakumar Yadav to stay till the end and take them to the win. Australia will know that another couple of wickets would put them right in front in the game.