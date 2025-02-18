A week after captain's claim to win 2025 Champions Trophy, Bangladesh lose warm-up match to Pakistan Shaheens

In a massive setback to Bangladesh's 2025 Champions Trophy hopes, they suffered a defeat to Pakistan Shaheens in a warm-up game. The Shaheens defeated Bangladesh comfortably by seven wickets at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on February 17.

While former champions India, same as most other sides, refrained from playing any warm-up matches, their first opponents for the mega event, Bangladesh decided to face the Pakistan Shaheens.

Although the Shaheens players were not part of the Pakistan squad for CT 2025, they easily defeated Bangladesh. Interestingly, Soumya Sarkar captained Bangladesh in this game even though regular skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was available.

A week ago, Shanto claimed that his team were coming to the Champions Trophy to win the mega event, not just to participate in it. The bold statement did not age well as Bangladesh lost their warm-up fixture.

Usama Mir destroys Bangladesh in 2025 Champions Trophy warm-up match

Talking about the warm-up match between Bangladesh and Pakistan Shaheens, the Bangladeshi side won the toss and opted to bat first in Dubai. Leg-spinner Usama Mir wrecked the Bangladeshi lineup with a fantastic spell of 4/43.

Despite having the likes of Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker Ali in the batting unit, Bangladesh got all out for 202 in 38.2 overs. While Mir took four wickets, Muhammad Musa bagged two wickets for Pakistan Shaheens.

Chasing 203 for a win, the Shaheens reached 206/3 in just 34.5 overs. Captain Mohammad Haris led the Shaheens from the front by scoring a 73-ball 76. Mubasir Khan scored an unbeaten 54-ball 63* to guide the Shaheens home.

The likes of Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nahid Rana could not stop the Shaheens. Bangladesh will open their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against India on February 20.

