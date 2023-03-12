"A wounded lion is more dangerous"- Fans laud Virat Kohli's hundred after Anushka Sharma's claims that he batted in 'sickness'

Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma claimed that the former Indian skipper batted through sickness during day four of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

Kohli scored a sensational 186 runs and helped the hosts get a crucial 91-run lead in their first innings. The Australian bowlers just looked clueless and the fact that Kohli played such a chanceless knock through sickness made it even more special.

Here's what Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram Story featuring Virat Kohli's century moment:

"Playing with this composure through sickness. Inspiring me always."

Fans on Twitter were surprised to learn that Kohli was batting in the heat of Ahmedabad through sickness. Such a marathon knock required a lot of concentration and that made the fans hail the star batter even more. Here are some of the reactions:

A @SQD05 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Instagram post by Anushka Sharma about King Kohli. Instagram post by Anushka Sharma about King Kohli. https://t.co/0CV7QK9rMD Should just rest now. Agar jyada problem hain toh 1st odi miss bhi karde. No problem . twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Should just rest now. Agar jyada problem hain toh 1st odi miss bhi karde. No problem . twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Ams @weeb_ams twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Instagram post by Anushka Sharma about King Kohli. Instagram post by Anushka Sharma about King Kohli. https://t.co/0CV7QK9rMD Playing a goat innings while being unwell Playing a goat innings while being unwell 🐐🐐🐐🐐 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Picture of the day - Kohli & Smith.



True masters of the game. Picture of the day - Kohli & Smith. True masters of the game. https://t.co/IJBGjKQkGJ

Faiz Fazel @theFaizFazel #ViratKohli𓃵 Anushka Sharma has revealed that Virat Kohli was playing through sickness. 186 runs in a Test match through sickness. Unreal Fitness @imVkohli Anushka Sharma has revealed that Virat Kohli was playing through sickness. 186 runs in a Test match through sickness. Unreal Fitness @imVkohli 👏🔥 #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/V1lh8xPser

Virat_Fan_Girl ❤️💫 @JerseyNo_18

Kohli for reason. Not possible for everyone to play such knocks in sickness situationKohli for reason. Not possible for everyone to play such knocks in sickness situation👏👑Kohli for reason. https://t.co/TFRLDUMxjk

Sᴜᴊɪ 🦋 @Im_Suji Playing through sickness? Man, fitness level of Kohli is something else. Playing through sickness? Man, fitness level of Kohli is something else.😭 https://t.co/1iWxP2GOPC

Tasneem Khatai @TasneemKhatai1

Virat And His Love Towards Test Cricket Is Unmatchable>>>>

#INDvAUS #BGT2023 #ViratKohli𓃵 Just Saw Virat Kohli Was Playing Through Sickness For Almost 2 daysVirat And His Love Towards Test Cricket Is Unmatchable>>>> Just Saw Virat Kohli Was Playing Through Sickness For Almost 2 daysVirat And His Love Towards Test Cricket Is Unmatchable>>>>#INDvAUS #BGT2023 #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/iRAq9p8fVf

Neelabh @CricNeelabh

#INDvAUS Virat Kohli had sickness during this innings. Still he played more than 350 balls and made 186 in the Ahmedabad heat. What a player! Virat Kohli had sickness during this innings. Still he played more than 350 balls and made 186 in the Ahmedabad heat. What a player!#INDvAUS

Khush Thakkar @Khush_Thakkar12



A hundred with 8 stitches in hands in a 15-over game, and a 186 with sickness in a test match 🤯



#ViratKohli𓃵. #INDvAUS. If 'playing iconic knocks when your body is in a weak state' is an art, Virat Kohli is the Picasso of it.A hundred with 8 stitches in hands in a 15-over game, and a 186 with sickness in a test match 🤯 If 'playing iconic knocks when your body is in a weak state' is an art, Virat Kohli is the Picasso of it.A hundred with 8 stitches in hands in a 15-over game, and a 186 with sickness in a test match 🤯#ViratKohli𓃵. #INDvAUS. https://t.co/jTsjrUNQfn

Vishal. @SportyVishaI



India will never get another kohli. The true warrior Virat kohli playing with sickness for the countryIndia will never get another kohli. The true warrior Virat kohli playing with sickness for the country 🇮🇳🐐India will never get another kohli. https://t.co/Mj6XEhahMM

Aks @crickshat



I'll foreever be indebted to god for letting me watch cricket in when Kohli held the bat.



Greatest of all freaking times.

@imVkohli #ViratKohli𓃵 This man played through sickness.I'll foreever be indebted to god for letting me watch cricket in when Kohli held the bat.Greatest of all freaking times. This man played through sickness.I'll foreever be indebted to god for letting me watch cricket in when Kohli held the bat.Greatest of all freaking times.👑❤️@imVkohli #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/bKWcbGfeNB

Virat Kohli, Axar Patel helped India gain decent lead

India had scored just 73 runs in the first session and there were questions about whether they were trying enough to force a result in their favor. However, that changed in the post-lunch session as KS Bharat smashed Cameron Green for two sixes and a boundary.

That kickstarted India's charge in their innings as Bharat first and then Axar Patel added crucial runs with Virat Kohli. Bharat scored 44 runs, while Axar once again missed out on a well-deserved hundred (79). But both these contributions played a crucial supporting role to Kohli's big hundred.

The hosts might have felt that the lead of 91 could have been much more, but they did get six overs to bowl at Australia and the visitors certainly didn't seem comfortable. The pitch has started to misbehave a bit and the Aussies have shown earlier in the series that they have a tendency to collapse with the bat.

India will look to put pressure on the visitors in the first session on day five and chase an improbable win.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes