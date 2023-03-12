"A wounded lion is more dangerous"- Fans laud Virat Kohli's hundred after Anushka Sharma's claims that he batted in 'sickness'

Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma claimed that the former Indian skipper batted through sickness during day four of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.
Kohli scored a sensational 186 runs and helped the hosts get a crucial 91-run lead in their first innings. The Australian bowlers just looked clueless and the fact that Kohli played such a chanceless knock through sickness made it even more special.
Here's what Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram Story featuring Virat Kohli's century moment:
"Playing with this composure through sickness. Inspiring me always."
Fans on Twitter were surprised to learn that Kohli was batting in the heat of Ahmedabad through sickness. Such a marathon knock required a lot of concentration and that made the fans hail the star batter even more. Here are some of the reactions:
Virat Kohli, Axar Patel helped India gain decent lead
India had scored just 73 runs in the first session and there were questions about whether they were trying enough to force a result in their favor. However, that changed in the post-lunch session as KS Bharat smashed Cameron Green for two sixes and a boundary.
That kickstarted India's charge in their innings as Bharat first and then Axar Patel added crucial runs with Virat Kohli. Bharat scored 44 runs, while Axar once again missed out on a well-deserved hundred (79). But both these contributions played a crucial supporting role to Kohli's big hundred.
The hosts might have felt that the lead of 91 could have been much more, but they did get six overs to bowl at Australia and the visitors certainly didn't seem comfortable. The pitch has started to misbehave a bit and the Aussies have shown earlier in the series that they have a tendency to collapse with the bat.
India will look to put pressure on the visitors in the first session on day five and chase an improbable win.
