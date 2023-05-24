"Aaj to Naveen-ul-Haq ne to mahfil hi loot li" - Fans erupt as LSG pacer takes 4-wicket haul vs MI in Eliminator

Naveen-ul-Haq starred with the ball for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the Eliminator on Wednesday (May 24). The pacer emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Lucknow, returning with figures of 4-38, his best in the IPL.

The Afghanistan-born pacer first dismissed MI captain Rohit Sharma to provide LSG their first breakthrough. The 23-year-old then took the crucial wickets of Cameron Green, Tim David and Tilak Verma to restrict MI to under 200.

Fans on Twitter hailed Naveen for his exploits with the ball for LSG in a must-win game against MI in the IPL 2023 playoff. One tweeted:

"Aaj to Naveen-ul-Haq ne to mahfil hi loot li (Naveen stole the show tonight)."

Ambreesh Maurya امبریش @AmbreeshMaurya1

#LSGvsMI Aaj to Naveen ul haq ne to mahfil hi loot Li.( 4 wicket) Aaj to Naveen ul haq ne to mahfil hi loot Li.( 4 wicket)#LSGvsMI

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

CrickBall Sports @SportsCrickball



His bowling figure (4-0-38-4) against Mumbai Indians in Eliminator and the wickets of Rohit, Surya, Green & Tilak - A spell to remember for Naveen Ul Haq!



#IPL2023 l #LSGvMI l #LSGvsMI l #TATAIPL l #IPLPlayOffs l #Eliminator l #MIvLSG l #MIvsLSG l WHAT A SPELL BY NAVEEN UL HAQ.His bowling figure (4-0-38-4) against Mumbai Indians in Eliminator and the wickets of Rohit, Surya, Green & Tilak - A spell to remember for Naveen Ul Haq! WHAT A SPELL BY NAVEEN UL HAQ.His bowling figure (4-0-38-4) against Mumbai Indians in Eliminator and the wickets of Rohit, Surya, Green & Tilak - A spell to remember for Naveen Ul Haq!#IPL2023 l #LSGvMI l #LSGvsMI l #TATAIPL l #IPLPlayOffs l #Eliminator l #MIvLSG l #MIvsLSG l https://t.co/j33S703Mgr

Nessey @Nessey30 @mufaddal_vohra Naveen a clown for some people who didn’t even qualify for playoffs, has answered and silenced his haters. @mufaddal_vohra Naveen a clown for some people who didn’t even qualify for playoffs, has answered and silenced his haters.

The Cricket Statistician @CricketSatire

Smartest crowd in ? May be 1000 years ago. Chennai crowd is extremely stupid today. Naveen has taken 4 wickets and still chanting Kohli's name like brainless idiots.Smartest crowd in? May be 1000 years ago. #MIvsLSG Chennai crowd is extremely stupid today. Naveen has taken 4 wickets and still chanting Kohli's name like brainless idiots. Smartest crowd in 🇮🇳? May be 1000 years ago. #MIvsLSG https://t.co/njiU5c33lg

Psy @PsyfeR888 Beautiful spell by Naveen, he has been very good barring couple of games. Beautiful spell by Naveen, he has been very good barring couple of games.

हर्षित // The End @Italymeraghar . Naveen has given his everything for this game great great bowling Naveen has given his everything for this game great great bowling 👏.

Nik @nikster007 The more people are hoping Naveen ul Haq gets trashed the more he’s getting wickets.

Stop it u guys 🤣 The more people are hoping Naveen ul Haq gets trashed the more he’s getting wickets. Stop it u guys 🤣

For the uninitiated, Naveen has scalped 11 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 7.83 after being bought for Rs 50 lakh by Lucknow in the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Naveen-ul-Haq helps LSG restrict MI to 182

A clinical bowling performance from Naveen-ul-Haq helped Lucknow Super Giants restrict Mumbai Indians to 182-8 after being asked to bowl first. Apart from Naveen, Yash Thakur also returned with three wickets for LSG, while Mohsin Khan took one.

For MI, Cameron Green top-scored with 41 off 23 at a strike rate of 178.26, including one maximum and six boundaries. Tilak Verma and Nehal Wahdhera too chipped in with 26 (22) and 23 (12), respectively. Ishan Kishan, Tim David and Rohit Sharma also contributed 15 (12), 13 (13), and 11 (10), respectively.

In response, LSG 12-1 after two overs, with Kyle Mayers and Prerak Mankad at the crease.

Lucknow Super Giants @LucknowIPL



Give it your all, Super Giants! 183 runs between us and a ticket to Ahmedabad. 🤞Give it your all, Super Giants! 183 runs between us and a ticket to Ahmedabad. 🤞Give it your all, Super Giants! 👊🔥 https://t.co/r9pa2cnzVY

Mumbai will look to join Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final. CSK defended 173 against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier on Tuesday. If MI beat LSG, they will play the Titans in the second qualifier on Friday to make the title match.

Follow MI vs LSG live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes