"Aaj to Naveen-ul-Haq ne to mahfil hi loot li" - Fans erupt as LSG pacer takes 4-wicket haul vs MI in Eliminator

Naveen-ul-Haq starred with the ball for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the Eliminator on Wednesday (May 24). The pacer emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Lucknow, returning with figures of 4-38, his best in the IPL.
The Afghanistan-born pacer first dismissed MI captain Rohit Sharma to provide LSG their first breakthrough. The 23-year-old then took the crucial wickets of Cameron Green, Tim David and Tilak Verma to restrict MI to under 200.
Fans on Twitter hailed Naveen for his exploits with the ball for LSG in a must-win game against MI in the IPL 2023 playoff. One tweeted:
"Aaj to Naveen-ul-Haq ne to mahfil hi loot li (Naveen stole the show tonight)."
For the uninitiated, Naveen has scalped 11 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 7.83 after being bought for Rs 50 lakh by Lucknow in the IPL 2023 mini-auction.
Naveen-ul-Haq helps LSG restrict MI to 182
A clinical bowling performance from Naveen-ul-Haq helped Lucknow Super Giants restrict Mumbai Indians to 182-8 after being asked to bowl first. Apart from Naveen, Yash Thakur also returned with three wickets for LSG, while Mohsin Khan took one.
For MI, Cameron Green top-scored with 41 off 23 at a strike rate of 178.26, including one maximum and six boundaries. Tilak Verma and Nehal Wahdhera too chipped in with 26 (22) and 23 (12), respectively. Ishan Kishan, Tim David and Rohit Sharma also contributed 15 (12), 13 (13), and 11 (10), respectively.
In response, LSG 12-1 after two overs, with Kyle Mayers and Prerak Mankad at the crease.
Mumbai will look to join Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final. CSK defended 173 against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier on Tuesday. If MI beat LSG, they will play the Titans in the second qualifier on Friday to make the title match.
