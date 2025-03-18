Aakash Chopra picks Rajasthan Royals' probable playing XI for IPL 2025, predicts their highest run-scorer and wicket-taker

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) probable playing XI for IPL 2025. He chose Yashasvi Jaiswal and Wanindu Hasaranga as their likely highest run-scorer and wicket-taker respectively.

Ad

Jaiswal (₹18 crore) was among six players retained by RR ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The Jaipur-based franchise bought Hasaranga for ₹5.25 crore at the mega auction last November.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener chose Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana as the likely four overseas players in the Rajasthan Royals' probable playing XI for IPL 2025.

"What could their XI be like? Yashasvi Jaiswal with Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana at No. 3, Riyan Parag at No. 4, Dhruv Jurel at No. 5 and Shimron Hetmyer at No. 6. Wanindu Hasaranga could be there at No. 7," he said (12:00).

Ad

Trending

"They might use Shubham Dubey as an Impact Player. Then Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, and any Indian bowler with them - Tushar Deshpande in all likelihood," Chopra added.

Ad

While predicting the franchise's top run-getter and highest wicket-taker, Chopra picked Dhruv Jurel as the player who could have a breakout season.

"Who could score the most runs? I think Yashasvi Jaiswal. I am hoping that he would go close to the Orange Cap. Who could have a breakout season? I am going to go with Dhruv Jurel. Who could take the most wickets? Toss-up between Wanindu Hasaranga and Jofra Archer. I feel Jofra might not play all matches, so I will go with Wanindu Hasaranga," he observed.

Ad

The Rajasthan Royals retained Jurel for ₹14 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 195 runs at an average of 24.38 in 11 innings in IPL 2024 and would want to give a better account of himself this season.

"You will see a lot of explosive ability in batting" - Aakash Chopra on the Rajasthan Royals' potential strategy in IPL 2025

Sanju Samson (right) and Riyan Parag are among the explosive batters in the Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2025 squad. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Rajasthan Royals' strategy would be to bat aggressively in IPL 2025.

Ad

"You will see a lot of explosive ability in batting. Everyone bats with the same rhythm. At times, some players are very senior and others are very junior, so everyone's alignment is not the same. Everyone does not have the buy-in," he said.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player added that Sanju Samson's young brigade would look to post huge totals this year.

Ad

"However, when you have a squad like this, this team might have the youngest batting lineup, the alignment happens very quickly. Once they decide to do something, everyone starts doing that. So I think that is what they are trying to do. They will try to score a lot of runs when they come to bat," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra expressed pessimism about the Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2025 playoff qualification chances. The analyst added that he won't be surprised if they don't have a great season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️