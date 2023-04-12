"Aakhir wo din aa hi gaya" - Fans erupt as RR drop Riyan Parag from playing XI for IPL 2023 clash vs CSK

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag failed to find a place in the team's starting XI for their IPL 2023 encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 12.

Parag was a part of the side for their first three fixtures of the season but failed to make a significant impact with the bat, aggregating just 34 runs at a strike rate of 117.24. The youngster was dismissed for just seven runs in RR's previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC).

A number of fans took to social media, praising the Rajasthan think tank for their decision, highlighting how Parag has failed to make a mark for himself even after getting consistent opportunities.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

AGK @itzme_av #RR without riyan parag? Am i in a dream? If this continues RR are real contenders for the trophy this year. #CSKvsRR

Ayush @ayushl07 Finally Riyan Parag gets some well deserved rest. #CSKvRR Finally Riyan Parag gets some well deserved rest. #CSKvRR

𝘿𝙝𝙧𝙪𝙫⚡️ @dhruvOne8 What a great day it is, finally woh din aagya jab riyan parag drop hua What a great day it is, finally woh din aagya jab riyan parag drop hua 😂

#ipl2023 #RRvsCSK No riyan parag abe use khilao use ek over me 4 six marne hai No riyan parag abe use khilao use ek over me 4 six marne hai 😵‍💫🤣#ipl2023 #RRvsCSK

Arjun @areyarjun Now what will happen to that Riyan Parag's I'm seeing myself hitting four consecutive sixes in a row at some point tweet??? Now what will happen to that Riyan Parag's I'm seeing myself hitting four consecutive sixes in a row at some point tweet???

Ansh Shah @asmemesss No riyan parag in playing 11 finally humanity has won No riyan parag in playing 11 finally humanity has won

Parag Rege @RegeParag



#CSKvsRR Riyan parag net me 4 six mar raha he Riyan parag net me 4 six mar raha he#CSKvsRR

Notably, left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal replaced Riyan Parag in the playing XI, while Kuldeep Sen came in place of Trent Boult, who missed out due to a niggle.

It is worth mentioning that Parag could still feature in the contest as an 'Impact Player', given that he has been named among RR's substitutes.

In-form Yashasvi Jaiswal departs early in CSK vs RR clash

MS Dhoni won the toss for CSK and decided to field first. The home team were off to a great start as RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed early in the innings.

The southpaw was out in the second over while trying to up the ante by playing a pull shot off Tushar Deshpande's bowling. However, he didn't get the desired connection and ended up chipping it to Shivam Dube at mid-off. Jaiswal scored 10 runs from eight balls during his brief stay at the crease.

With two wins from three games, RR are currently placed second in the points table. They have a chance of becoming the table toppers by trumping CSK in the ongoing fixture, as they have a healthy net run rate of 2.067.

CSK also have two wins to their name from three outings but are placed fifth due to their net run rate of 0.356.

