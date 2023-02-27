"Aap k sath prank ho gaya"- Top 10 funny memes after reports emerge that Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the upcoming Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2023, which commences on March 31. The ace pacer has been out of action for over six months and has missed the Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022 and multiple bilateral series due to a back stress fracture injury.
He was initially expected to return during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia and was rehabilitating for the same at the National Cricket Academy. Bumrah, though, complained of stiffness in the back just before the start of the series, which prompted the medical team to extend his rehab. It was anticipated that he would return to action in the IPL.
However, that doesn't look likely. According to Cricbuzz, Bumrah will not be available for IPL 2023 and is also doubtful for the World Test Championship final, if India qualify.
It would be a massive blow for Mumbai Indians if Bumrah misses the IPL. Fans took to social media to express their reactions to the development by sharing hilarious memes. One tweeted:
"Aap k saath prank ho gaya. Udhar saamne camera laga hua hai (You have been pranked. There's a camera in front of you)."
Here are some of the other memes:
Mumbai Indians will kick off IPL 2023 campaign on April 2
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 in Bengaluru. Mumbai finished last last season and will be eager to put up a better performance this time.
Here's the schedule for Mumbai Indians' games:
Match #5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 2, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #12 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 8, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #16 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 11, 2023, Venue: Delhi, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #22 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 3:30 pm IST
Match #25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 18, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST
Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST