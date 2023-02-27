"Aap k sath prank ho gaya"- Top 10 funny memes after reports emerge that Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the upcoming Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2023, which commences on March 31. The ace pacer has been out of action for over six months and has missed the Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022 and multiple bilateral series due to a back stress fracture injury.

He was initially expected to return during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia and was rehabilitating for the same at the National Cricket Academy. Bumrah, though, complained of stiffness in the back just before the start of the series, which prompted the medical team to extend his rehab. It was anticipated that he would return to action in the IPL.

However, that doesn't look likely. According to Cricbuzz, Bumrah will not be available for IPL 2023 and is also doubtful for the World Test Championship final, if India qualify.

It would be a massive blow for Mumbai Indians if Bumrah misses the IPL. Fans took to social media to express their reactions to the development by sharing hilarious memes. One tweeted:

"Aap k saath prank ho gaya. Udhar saamne camera laga hua hai (You have been pranked. There's a camera in front of you)."

Here are some of the other memes:

Arun Singh @ArunTuThikHoGya Feeling sad for jasprit bumrah Feeling sad for jasprit bumrah 😢 https://t.co/DvNiP9vQ2w

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43 Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to play in IPL 2023



ECB unwilling to give Jofra Archer NOC for IPL 2023



Mumbai Indians fans right now Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to play in IPL 2023ECB unwilling to give Jofra Archer NOC for IPL 2023Mumbai Indians fans right now https://t.co/7u3JNLZcTW

ً @SarcasticCowboy



Meanwhile MI @mufaddal_vohra Jasprit Bumrah could miss IPL 2023 and WTC Final as well.Meanwhile MI @mufaddal_vohra Jasprit Bumrah could miss IPL 2023 and WTC Final as well.Meanwhile MI https://t.co/gjlZbTjTIo

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08 Jasprit Bumrah destroyed Mumbai Indians fans hope by skipping IPL 2023. Jasprit Bumrah destroyed Mumbai Indians fans hope by skipping IPL 2023. https://t.co/3ALYDf4Wey

Mumbai Indians will kick off IPL 2023 campaign on April 2

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 in Bengaluru. Mumbai finished last last season and will be eager to put up a better performance this time.

Here's the schedule for Mumbai Indians' games:

Match #5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 2, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #12 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 8, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #16 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 11, 2023, Venue: Delhi, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #22 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 18, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

