"Aapke saath kaun khel gaya Viru bhai?" - Fans confused after Virender Sehwag posts cryptic tweet

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag uploaded a cryptic message on his X profile earlier today (May 15). It was a tweet in Hindi, where Sehwag shared a life lesson with his followers on the platform.

It could have been just a simple life lesson shared by Virender Sehwag, but some fans felt that the former Indian opener was speaking about his unknown recent bad experience. Hence, they were concerned about him.

Sehwag, who is currently working as a Haryanvi commentator for JioCinema in IPL 2024, posted the following tweet:

"Aankhein kholni ho toh Chai doosre number par aati hai. Pehle number par Dhoka hi aata hai."

Expand Tweet

The tweet roughly translates to the fact that drinking tea stands at the second position if someone wants to open their eyes. Sehwag felt that the number one position belonged to betrayal. He indirectly meant that betrayal teaches a person more than anything else in the world.

A concerned fan replied to Sehwag and wrote on X:

"Aapke sath kaun khel gaya Viru bhai ? (Who betrayed you Viru bhai with a shocked emoji).

Expand Tweet

Sehwag is generally known for his humorous tweets on the social media platform. Hence, his latest tweet left a fan confused, forcing him to ask why he sounded so philosophical.

"Kya hua Viru bhai?? Aaj philosophical ho gaye aap.." (What happened Viru bhai? Why are you so sounding so philopsophical today?)

Expand Tweet

Virender Sehwag is yet to offer a clarification about his recent tweet

Sehwag's cryptic post has received a lot of attention from fans on X. The tweet has received more than 200,000 views on the platform already, with more than 6,800 fans liking the message posted by the former Indian cricketer.

He is yet to offer a clarification on whether it was a recent experience that taught him this or just a general quote that he shared online. Fans are waiting for another update from Sehwag.