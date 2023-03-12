"Aate hi kaam khatam kar diye" - Twitter reacts as Shafali Verma smacks 76*(28) against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023

Shafali Verma played one of the most destructive knocks in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 to help Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Gujarat Giants (GG) by 10 wickets on Saturday (March 11) night at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. Opening the innings for DC, Verma aggregated 76 runs off just 28 balls, guiding her team home in a 106-run chase during the eighth over itself.

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and elected to bat in Navi Mumbai, however, her batters could not get going at all. Marizanne Kapp (4-0-15-5) ran through the team's top-order, reducing GG to 33/6 in the seventh over of the innings.

A 32-run knock from Kim Garth helped Gujarat set a 106-run target for the Delhi Capitals. The duo of Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma then had an unbeaten stand of 107 runs off just 43 deliveries to seal the deal quickly for DC. Verma hit 10 fours and five maximums against GG. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to her performance:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shafali Verma show, what a knock, she is making the chase like nothing for Delhi.



Fifty from just 19 balls!!! Shafali Verma show, what a knock, she is making the chase like nothing for Delhi. Fifty from just 19 balls!!! https://t.co/AoOlasoymR

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a knock by Shafali Verma - 76* in just 28 balls with 10 fours and 5 sixes. Incredible chase by Delhi Capitals! What a knock by Shafali Verma - 76* in just 28 balls with 10 fours and 5 sixes. Incredible chase by Delhi Capitals! https://t.co/pjlM7S4WRc

Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ @Inside_Out_3



105 - KKR vs RCB, 2017

100 - CSK vs KXIP, 2014

90 - CSK vs MI, 2015

87 - Suresh Raina vs KXIP, 2014

87 - DCW vs GG, 2022*



Brutal innings from Shafali Verma Highest runs within PP in IPL/WPL -105 - KKR vs RCB, 2017100 - CSK vs KXIP, 201490 - CSK vs MI, 201587 - Suresh Raina vs KXIP, 201487 - DCW vs GG, 2022*Brutal innings from Shafali Verma Highest runs within PP in IPL/WPL -105 - KKR vs RCB, 2017100 - CSK vs KXIP, 201490 - CSK vs MI, 201587 - Suresh Raina vs KXIP, 201487 - DCW vs GG, 2022*Brutal innings from Shafali Verma 🔥 https://t.co/p8wFhi0LSP

Asheesh @Asheesh00007

#WPL2023 #DCvsGG Shafali Verma, take a bow! She scored an impressive 76* from 28 balls in Delhi's 10 wicket victory over Gujarat Giants, who have now lost three of their four games. Girl finished this game in just 7.1 Over. Shafali Verma, take a bow! She scored an impressive 76* from 28 balls in Delhi's 10 wicket victory over Gujarat Giants, who have now lost three of their four games. Girl finished this game in just 7.1 Over. #WPL2023 #DCvsGG https://t.co/veR6JIcAL6

Vinayakk @vinayakkm #WPL2023 #GGvDC



Amid all the power-hitting, Shafali Verma carves one over point for a six.



Unreal this



scroll.in/field/1045413/… Amid all the power-hitting, Shafali Verma carves one over point for a six.Unreal this #WPL2023 #GGvDCAmid all the power-hitting, Shafali Verma carves one over point for a six. Unreal this scroll.in/field/1045413/… https://t.co/xmhypmVJFK

Annesha Ghosh @ghosh_annesha



Haven’t watched Shafali Verma bat like this in international cricket.



In my book, that’s the best she has ever batted in top-flight cricket.



Bravo, Shafali.



#WPL | #DC The boundaries are short, sure, but several of these sixes would clear ropes with bigger dimensions.Haven’t watched Shafali Verma bat like this in international cricket.In my book, that’s the best she has ever batted in top-flight cricket.Bravo, Shafali. The boundaries are short, sure, but several of these sixes would clear ropes with bigger dimensions. Haven’t watched Shafali Verma bat like this in international cricket. In my book, that’s the best she has ever batted in top-flight cricket.Bravo, Shafali.#WPL | #DC

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



2.5 overs - Rahul v DC (2018)

3.6 overs - Rahul v CSK (2019)

3.6 overs - Ishan vs SRH (2021)

4.2 overs - Raina v PBKS (2014)

4.4 overs - Shafali v GGT (Today)*

4.5 overs - Jaiswal v CSK (2021)



#WomensIPL Fastest 50s by Indians in IPL/WPL in terms of team overs2.5 overs - Rahul v DC (2018)3.6 overs - Rahul v CSK (2019)3.6 overs - Ishan vs SRH (2021)4.2 overs - Raina v PBKS (2014)4.4 overs - Shafali v GGT (Today)*4.5 overs - Jaiswal v CSK (2021) Fastest 50s by Indians in IPL/WPL in terms of team overs2.5 overs - Rahul v DC (2018)3.6 overs - Rahul v CSK (2019)3.6 overs - Ishan vs SRH (2021)4.2 overs - Raina v PBKS (2014)4.4 overs - Shafali v GGT (Today)*4.5 overs - Jaiswal v CSK (2021)#WomensIPL

"I wasn't in a hurry for anything" - Shafali Verma comments on her whirlwind knock against Gujarat Giants

Shafali Verma took little time to get settled in the middle at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. She launched an all-out assault on the Gujarat Giants bowlers and raced to her half-century in just 19 balls. None of the GG bowlers had an economy rate of less than 10 because of Verma's aggressive batting.

Speaking with the host broadcaster after Delhi Capitals' win against the Gujarat Giants, Verma said:

"I wasn't in a hurry for anything. I just wanted to give my best. Now that it's over quickly we'll rest up well and have fun (grins)."

Delhi Capitals cruised to their third win in WPL 2023 thanks to Verma's brilliance. They will play their next match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (March 13) at the same venue.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes