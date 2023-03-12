"Aate hi kaam khatam kar diye" - Twitter reacts as Shafali Verma smacks 76*(28) against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023

Shafali Verma played one of the most destructive knocks in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 to help Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Gujarat Giants (GG) by 10 wickets on Saturday (March 11) night at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. Opening the innings for DC, Verma aggregated 76 runs off just 28 balls, guiding her team home in a 106-run chase during the eighth over itself.
Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and elected to bat in Navi Mumbai, however, her batters could not get going at all. Marizanne Kapp (4-0-15-5) ran through the team's top-order, reducing GG to 33/6 in the seventh over of the innings.
A 32-run knock from Kim Garth helped Gujarat set a 106-run target for the Delhi Capitals. The duo of Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma then had an unbeaten stand of 107 runs off just 43 deliveries to seal the deal quickly for DC. Verma hit 10 fours and five maximums against GG. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to her performance:
"I wasn't in a hurry for anything" - Shafali Verma comments on her whirlwind knock against Gujarat Giants
Shafali Verma took little time to get settled in the middle at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. She launched an all-out assault on the Gujarat Giants bowlers and raced to her half-century in just 19 balls. None of the GG bowlers had an economy rate of less than 10 because of Verma's aggressive batting.
Speaking with the host broadcaster after Delhi Capitals' win against the Gujarat Giants, Verma said:
"I wasn't in a hurry for anything. I just wanted to give my best. Now that it's over quickly we'll rest up well and have fun (grins)."
Delhi Capitals cruised to their third win in WPL 2023 thanks to Verma's brilliance. They will play their next match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (March 13) at the same venue.
Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.