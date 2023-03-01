"Ab kispe daloge batting ka blame"- Top 10 funny memes as Team India collapse to 84/7 in the 1st session of 3rd Test vs Australia 

Team India got off to a disastrous start in the third Test against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Batting first after winning the toss in Indore on Wednesday morning, the Australian spinners reduced India to 84/7 at the end of the first session.

Captain Rohit Sharma received two lucky reprieves in the very first over of the match from Mitchell Starc. However, it didn't cost the visitors dearly, as Rohit scored only 12 runs before getting stumped out in the sixth over.

The Australian spinners then spun a web around the Indian batters and triggered a collapse. The middle-order batters failed to counter the low bounce on a raging turner as wickets fell in heaps.

Virat Kohli (22) showed some resistance for a while by judging the length perfectly and playing to the merit of the ball. However, he could not bail his side out of trouble as Todd Murphy trapped him LBW in the 21st over.

Axar Patel (6) and Ravichandran Ashwin were holding the fort for the Indian team when the umpires called for the lunch break on Day 1. Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon scalped three wickets apiece, causing maximum damage to the opposition in the first session.

"There's a still a lot to achieve in this series, a lot to play for"- Mitchell Starc before the start of 3rd Test between India and Australia

Speaking to the broadcaster ahead of the third Test, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc opened up that they still have a lot to play for with the World Test Championship (WTC) final spot on the line.

Going into the encounter, India have an unassailable 2-0 lead after securing clinical wins in Nagpur and Delhi. Starc did not play either of those Tests as he was recovering from a finger injury.

He returned to the Australian playing XI for the third Test in place of Pat Cummins, who traveled back to the country due to personal reasons.

"There's a still a lot to achieve in this series, a lot to play for. The Test Championship final is up for grabs. There are a number of things we can tick of in this series. A few days to reflect and restart after the 2nd Test. Good chance to reflect and regroup for this Test," Starc said.

The left-arm pacer added:

"Got a few days of preparation in Delhi before we got here to Indore. It was a good chance to get around one another. We had a few days at the golf course. It was a pretty relaxed and laidback atmosphere and then we were back to training. It's a chance now this week to put some of those into practice and hopefully show that we're adapting well to these conditions."

