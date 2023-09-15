"Absolutely clueless against quality spin" - Fans react as Ishan Kishan departs for 5 off 15 in IND vs BAN Super 4 game

Ishan Kishan failed to deliver with the bat in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game between India and Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15. The left-hander was dismissed for 5 off 15 before falling leg before wicket to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, leaving the Men in Blue in a spot of bother.

The dismissal took place in the 24th over of India innings. Mehidy bowled a quicker delivery from around the stumps. Kisan switched his stance and tried to reverse hit but missed to get trapped in front of the stumps. Replays showed that the ball would have gone on to hit the middle stump.

With the dismissal, Bangladesh reduced India to 94-4 in 23.3 overs.

Kishan had previously failed to deliver in his last ODI against Sri Lanka, scoring 33 off 61. India, though, won the game by 41 runs to qualify for the Asia Cup final. The 25-year-old had come up with 82 of 81 against Pakistan in the group game against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Fans on X (previously known as Twitter) are unhappy with Ishan Kishan’s batting. Some pointed out his inability to rotate the strike and struggles against spinners. One tweeted:

"Horrible premeditated shot from Ishan Kishan. He e is absolutely clueless against quality spin (Pakistani spinners are garbage). Needs to work on his strike rotation. Chewing up dot balls, getting stuck at one end & just depending on big shots won't work in ODI cricket."

Here are some of the other best reactions:

Bangladesh set 266-run target for India

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan led from the front as his side set a 266-run target for Team India in the Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 game. The left-hander scored 80 off 85, including three sixes and six boundaries.

Towhid Hridoy chipped in with 54 off 81, including two maximums and five fours. Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan contributed 44 (45) and 29 (25), respectively.

Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for India, finishing with figures of 3-65, while Mohammed Shami scalped two wickets. Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one apiece.

In response, India reached 169-5 after 37 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja (5) and Shubman Gill (93) at the crease. Captain Rohit Sharma departed for a silver duck, while KL Rahul 19 (39) and Suryakumar Yadav 26 (34) failed to deliver.

