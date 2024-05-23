Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer Tushar Deshpande reshared a post trolling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on his Instagram story. The story was posted following RCB's four-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22.

CSK's official fan club posted a meme trolling RCB after the Faf du Plessis-led side were knocked out of the tournament. Deshpande reshared the post on his Instagram story.

While Deshpande deleted the aforementioned story minutes after posting it, he received the wrath of Bengaluru fans on social media for making fun of the team. Here are some of the top reactions:

A few fans suggested that Tushar Deshpande should concentrate on improving as a player instead of engaging in fan wars on social media.

"Tushar Deshpande should focus on improving your game and earning a place in the Indian team instead of engaging in petty fan wars. You haven't earned the right to mock anyone when you haven't even played for India. Grow up and behave like professional," a fan commented.

"Fan wars will always continue. Players need to stay away. Especially young ones like Tushar Deshpande," wrote another.

"Absolutely unnecessary by a player. Still RCB played good and even CSK played good. So many positives for both the teams from this IPL," chimed in yet another.

RCB suffered seven losses from their first eight matches in the ongoing season. The side staged a stunning turnaround in the second half, winning six matches on the bounce to finish fourth on the points table.

It is worth mentioning that CSK's qualification hopes were shattered with a 27-run defeat to RCB in their last league-stage fixture. Bengaluru needed to win the match by at least 18 runs to secure a place in the top four and eliminate Chennai from the race to the playoffs.

RCB's IPL 2024 campaign came to an end after they failed to defend a 173-run target against RR in the Eliminator. Rajasthan chased down the total in 19 overs to advance to Qualifier 2.

Tushar Deshpande was CSK's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024

Tushar Deshpande was one of CSK's top bowlers in IPL 2024. The right-arm pacer picked up 17 wickets from 13 innings at an economy rate of 8.83.

He did a commendable job in Chennai's title-winning campaign last year as well. Deshpande bagged 21 scalps from 16 outings at an economy rate of 9.92 in IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, the defending champions CSK narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs this year. They finished fifth on the points table, winning seven of their 14 matches.

While Chennai and Bengaluru were tied on 14 points, the latter qualified based on a better net run rate of 0.459. CSK, on the other hand, ended with a net run rate of 0.392.

