ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Saudi Arabia vs Hong Kong, Match 10

Oman and Cambodia battled it out on Sunday in a Group B match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. In the other match on the day, Saudia Arabia and Hong Kong faced off in Group A.

Oman won by a decent margin of 63 runs and Saudia Arabia were equally impressive, registering a hard-fought 55-run victory. As a result, there were some changes in teams' positions on the tournament's leaderboard.

Saudia Arabia registered their first victory and jumped two places. They are now second in Group A with a net run rate (NRR) of 1.075. On the other hand, Hong Kong slipped to fourth with two points and an NRR of -0.725. Nepal, with two wins in two, remain at the top of the Group A table.

In Group B, Oman won their second consecutive match and rose to the top, replacing the UAE. With four points, they also have an NRR of 2.129. Cambodia were unlucky once again, staying at the bottom of the table with no points.

Oman and Saudia Arabia emerge victorious in ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024

In the ninth match, Cambodia won the toss and elected to chase. Oman scored 154 in 11 overs with the help of Naseem Khushi's 69. In response, Cambodia's Luqman Butt was the top scorer with 41* but the rest of the batters failed to contribute much as they could only get to 91, handing Oman a 63-run win.

Aqib Ilyas bagged four wickets for 17 runs for Oman, while Mehran Khan was also impressive with two wickets for 10 runs.

In the tenth match, Saudia Arabia won the toss and elected to bat. With the help of Abdul Waheed's 77 and Abdul Manan's quick 44, they put up 202 on the board. During the chase, Hong Kong's Nizakat Khan contributed with 73 runs but with below-par contributions from others, they collapsed at 147. KSA bowler Zain ul Abidden bagged a three-wicket haul for 16 runs.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!