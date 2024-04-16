ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bahrain vs Cambodia, Match 16

Qatar defeated Saudi Arabia in the 15th match of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 by 15 runs on Tuesday, April 16. In the second game of the day, Bahrain chased down the target of 84 runs in 13.1 overs with seven wickets in hand against Cambodia.

Nepal are still in first place in Group A with three wins in as many matches. They have a net run rate of +1.866. Qatar have jumped to the second position from fourth. They have an NRR of -0.453.

Saudi Arabia have slipped to third place from second and have a Net Run Rate of +0.467 to their name. They have won one out of three matches. Malaysia have moved to fourth position from third and have won one out of three matches. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.020.

Hong Kong are still in last place in the group and have one win to their name in three matches. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.739.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR 1 Nepal 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.866 2 Qatar 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.453 3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.467 4 Malaysia 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.02 5 Hong Kong 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.739

Oman, on the other hand, are still in first place in Group B after winning all three matches, with a Net Run Rate of +2.099. Kuwait are still in second position with two wins in three matches and have a Net Run Rate of +1.758.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR 1 Oman 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.099 2 Kuwait 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.758 3 United Arab Emirates 4 2 1 0 0 4 0.66 4 Bahrain 3 1 3 0 0 2 -0.031 5 Cambodia 3 0 2 0 0 0 -4.669

The United Arab Emirates still find themselves in third place and have a Net Run Rate of +0.660. They have won two out of three matches.

Bahrain have won one out of four matches and are still in fifth position. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.031. Cambodia are yet to record their first win and are still in third place. They have a Net Run Rate of -4.669.

Saskia Horley's all-round brilliance leads Scotland to victory over Papua New Guinea

Saudi Arabia won the toss and elected to bowl against Qatar. Qatar made 153 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Muhammad Tanveer was the highest scorer for the team with 43 runs off 44 deliveries. Usman Najeeb, Usman Khalid, and Ishtiaq Ahmad took two wickets each for Saudi Arabia.

In reply, Saudi Arabia could make only 138 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 15 runs. Waji Ul Hassan was the leading run-scorer for the team with 57 runs off 40 deliveries. Gayan Munaweera, Musawar Shah, and Himanshu Rathod took two wickets each for Qatar. Munaweera won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

In the 16th match, Cambodia elected to bat after winning the toss against Bahrain. They were bundled out for just 83 runs in 17.2 overs. Only one batter managed to go past the 20-run mark. Ali Dawood and Haider Butt took three wickets each for Bahrain.

In response, Haider Butt remained unbeaten on 39 runs off 27 deliveries and received ample support from Sarfaraz Ali. Sarfaraz made 23 runs off 16 deliveries. Bahrain won the match by seven wickets in 13.1 overs. Ali Dawood won the Player of the Match award.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback