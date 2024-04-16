ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bahrain vs Cambodia (Updated) ft. Asif Khan and Virandeep Singh

A total of two matches took place in the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 on Tuesday (April 16) at Al Amerat, Oman.

In the first game, Qatar had a fine start against Saudi Arabia, but the duo of Mohammad Ahnaff (43) and Muhammad Tanveer (38) impressed to steer the team to a total of 153. Usman Najeeb, Usman Khalid, and Ishtiaq Ahmad took two wickets each for the team.

In response, Saudi Arabia lost four wickets in the first six overs. Although Hisham Shaikh (20) and Waji Ul Hassan (54) contributed, they lost by 15 runs.

The second game saw Bahrain securing a seven-wicket victory over Cambodia. Ali Dawood and Haider Butt picked three wickets each, as Cambodia was restricted to 83. In response, Haider Butt (39*) and Sarfaraz Ali (23) were the major contributors for Bahrain.

On that note, let’s take a look at top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the tournament.

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Asif Khan (UAE) 3 3 1 206 74* 103 120 171.66 - 3 - 11 16 2 Muhammad Tanveer (QAT) 4 4 - 185 63 84 122 151.63 - 1 - 16 9 3 A Sharafu (UAE) 3 3 1 168 90* 48 91 184.61 - 2 1 18 9 4 Nizakat Khan (HKG) 3 3 - 144 73 47.33 99 145.45 - 2 - 10 6 5 Naseem Khushi (OMA) 3 3 - 126 69 42 49 257.14 - 1 - 10 11 6 Aasif Sheikh (NEP) 3 3 - 124 52 41.33 94 131.91 - 1 - 13 3 7 Meet Bhavsar (KUW) 3 3 1 114 54 57 80 142.5 - 1 - 10 3 8 Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 3 3 - 110 65 36.66 66 166.66 - 1 1 8 6 9 Haider Butt (BHR) 4 4 1 110 47 54.5 72 152.77 - - - 10 6 10 Abdul Waheed (KSA) 3 3 - 109 77 49.5 78 139.74 - 1 1 16 1

Asif Khan continues to lead the batting charts with 206 runs in three innings at an average of 103 and an exceptional strike rate of 171.66, with the best knock of 74*.

Muhammad Tanveer (185) is second on the list at an average of 46.25, followed by Alishan Sharafu with 168 runs in three appearances. Naseem Khushi (126) and Aasif Sheikh (124) are fourth and fifth, respectively.

Meet Bhavsar (114), Muhammad Waseem (110), Haider Butt (110), Abdul Waheed (109) and Imran Ali Butt (101) are the next top-five batters in the tournament.

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Virandeep Singh (MAS) 3 3 63 10.3 - 88 8 3/20 11 8.38 7.87 - - 2 Usman Najeeb (KSA) 3 3 71 11.5 - 91 8 3/33 11.37 7.69 8.87 - - 3 Ehsan Khan (HKG) 3 3 72 12 - 96 8 4/31 12 8 9 1 - 4 H Rathod (QAT) 4 4 96 16 - 107 8 3/26 13.37 6.68 12 - - 5 Musawar Shah (QAT) 4 4 90 15 - 112 7 3/43 16 7.46 12.85 - - 6 DS Airee (NEP) 3 3 53 8.5 - 54 6 2/6 9 6.11 8.83 - - 7 Aqib Ilyas (OMA) 2 2 42 7 - 58 6 4/17 9.66 8.28 7 1 - 8 Ali Dawood (BHR) 4 4 78 13 - 110 6 3/8 18.33 8.46 13 - - 9 Bilal Khan (OMA) 3 3 54 9 - 57 5 3/11 11.4 6.33 10.8 - - 10 Imran Anwar (BHR) 4 4 60 10 - 91 5 3/40 18.2 9.1 12 - -

Virandeep Singh is the top bowler in the tournament with eight scalps in three innings at an average of 11 and an economy of 8.38, with best figures of 3/20.

Usman Najeeb, Ehsan Khan, and Himanshu Rathod are second, third, and fourth, respectively, with eight scalps. On the fifth, Musawar Shah has seven scalps at an average of 16.

Dipendra Singh Airee (6), Aqib Ilyas (6), Ali Dawood (6), Bilal Khan (5) and Imran Anwar (5) complete the top 10 of the bowling charts.

