ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hong Kong vs Oman (Updated) ft. Alishan Sharafu and Aqib Ilyas

Nepal faced the United Arab Emirates in the first semifinal of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 on Friday, April 19, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat.

UAE elected to bowl after winning the toss. Nepal scored 119-9 in 20 overs. Sundeep Jora was the highest scorer, with 50 off 40. UAE reached the target in 17.2 overs with six wickets in hand. Alishan Sharafu remained unbeaten on 55 off 41 and won the Player of the Match award.

Oman, meanwhile, elected to bowl after winning the toss against Hong Kong in the second semifinal. Hong Kong scored 130-9. Aqib Ilyas was the most economical bowler, with three wickets for 14 runs in four overs. Oman won by five wickets in 19.2 overs, and Ilyas won the Player of the Match award.

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 A Sharafu (UAE) 5 5 3 244 90* 122 142 171.83 - 3 1 25 12 2 Asif Khan (UAE) 5 5 2 221 74* 73.66 129 171.31 - 3 - 12 17 3 Nizakat Khan (HKG) 5 5 1 210 73 52.5 142 147.88 - 2 - 17 8 4 Muhammad Tanveer (QAT) 4 4 - 185 63 46.25 122 151.63 - 1 - 16 9 5 Babar Hayat (HKG) 5 5 - 177 83 35.4 122 145.08 - 2 1 7 14 6 Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 5 5 - 169 65 33.8 91 185.71 - 1 1 16 9 7 Aqib Ilyas (OMA) 4 4 1 168 62* 56 142 118.3 - 2 - 9 7 8 Naseem Khushi (OMA) 5 5 - 149 69 29.8 62 240.32 - 1 - 14 12 9 Abdul Waheed (KSA) 4 4 - 146 77 36.5 94 155.31 - 1 1 19 4 10 Meet Bhavsar (KUW) 4 4 1 143 54 47.66 106 134.9 - 1 - 12 4

Alishan Sharafu has jumped to first place from third and has made 244 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 171.83.

Asif Khan has slipped to second from first and has made 221 runs in five matches at an average of 73.66. Nizakat Khan has slipped to third from second and has amassed 210 runs in five outings at an average of 52.50.

Muhammad Tanveer remains fourth with 185 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 151.63. Babar Hayat has jumped to fifth from sevent with 177 runs in five matches at an average of 35.40.

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Aqib Ilyas (OMA) 4 4 90 15 - 86 12 4/17 7.16 5.73 7.5 1 - 2 Usman Najeeb (KSA) 4 4 83 13.5 - 108 9 3/33 12 7.8 9.22 - - 3 Ehsan Khan (HKG) 5 5 120 20 - 142 9 4/31 15.77 7.1 13.33 1 - 4 Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE) 5 5 108 18 1 99 8 3/7 12.37 5.5 13.5 - - 5 H Rathod (QAT) 4 4 96 16 - 107 8 3/26 13.37 6.68 12 - - 6 Virandeep Singh (MAS) 4 4 69 11.3 - 110 8 3/20 13.75 9.56 8.62 - - 7 Aizaz Khan (HKG) 5 4 84 14 - 115 8 3/16 14.37 8.21 10.5 - - 8 Bilal Khan (OMA) 5 5 102 17 - 129 8 3/11 16.12 7.58 12.75 - - 9 A Bohara (NEP) 5 4 84 14 - 111 7 3/29 15.85 7.92 12 - - 10 Musawar Shah (QAT) 4 4 90 15 - 112 7 3/43 16 7.46 12.85 - -

Aqib Ilyas is still the leading wicket-taker in the ACC tournament with 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 7.16.

Usman Najeeb remains second with nine wickets in four matches at an economy of 7.80. Ehsan Khan is third with nine wickets in five matches at a strike rate of 13.33.

Aayan Afzal Khan has jumped to fourth from sixth with eight wickets in five games at an average of 12.37. Himanshu Rathod has slipped to fifth from fourth and has eight wickets in four innings at an average of 13.37.

