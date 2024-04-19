ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hong Kong vs Oman (Updated) ft. Alishan Sharafu and Aqib Ilyas

Nepal faced the United Arab Emirates in the first semifinal of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 on Friday, April 19, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat.
UAE elected to bowl after winning the toss. Nepal scored 119-9 in 20 overs. Sundeep Jora was the highest scorer, with 50 off 40. UAE reached the target in 17.2 overs with six wickets in hand. Alishan Sharafu remained unbeaten on 55 off 41 and won the Player of the Match award.
Oman, meanwhile, elected to bowl after winning the toss against Hong Kong in the second semifinal. Hong Kong scored 130-9. Aqib Ilyas was the most economical bowler, with three wickets for 14 runs in four overs. Oman won by five wickets in 19.2 overs, and Ilyas won the Player of the Match award.
ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Runs List
Alishan Sharafu has jumped to first place from third and has made 244 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 171.83.
Asif Khan has slipped to second from first and has made 221 runs in five matches at an average of 73.66. Nizakat Khan has slipped to third from second and has amassed 210 runs in five outings at an average of 52.50.
Muhammad Tanveer remains fourth with 185 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 151.63. Babar Hayat has jumped to fifth from sevent with 177 runs in five matches at an average of 35.40.
ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Wickets List
Aqib Ilyas is still the leading wicket-taker in the ACC tournament with 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 7.16.
Usman Najeeb remains second with nine wickets in four matches at an economy of 7.80. Ehsan Khan is third with nine wickets in five matches at a strike rate of 13.33.
Aayan Afzal Khan has jumped to fourth from sixth with eight wickets in five games at an average of 12.37. Himanshu Rathod has slipped to fifth from fourth and has eight wickets in four innings at an average of 13.37.
Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️