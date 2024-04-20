  • home icon
ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Nepal vs Hong Kong (Updated) ft. Alishan Sharafu and Aqib Ilyas

By Sportz Connect
Modified Apr 20, 2024 21:13 IST
ACC Men
ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Top run-getters

Nepal locked horns with Hong Kong in the third-place playoff of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 on Saturday, April 20. The match was played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. Hong Kong finished third in the competition after winning the game by four wickets.

Nepal batted first after winning the toss. However, they lost their first wicket on the second delivery of the innings. Hong Kong dominated with the new ball as Ayush Shukla removed the top three batters of Nepal inside the first five overs.

Nepal were struggling to reach a par score at one point before Dipendra Singh Airee scored an unbeaten 44 runs off 29 deliveries. In the end, Nepal managed to reach 139/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing the total, Hong Kong lost two wickets early but opener Anshuman Rath held one end to take the innings forward. Anshuman Rath remained unbeaten for 65 runs off 50 deliveries to take Hong Kong home in 19.3 overs with four wickets in hand.

Sompal Kami bagged three wickets for Nepal while Dipendra Singh Airee also scalped two wickets.

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1A Sharafu (UAE)55324490*122142171.83-312512
2Asif Khan (UAE)55222174*73.66129171.31-3-1217
3Nizakat Khan (HKG)6612137342.6151141.05-2-178
4Babar Hayat (HKG)66-2038333.83147138.09-21716
5Muhammad Tanveer (QAT)44-1856346.25122151.63-1-169
6Muhammad Waseem (UAE)55-1696533.891185.71-11169
7Aqib Ilyas (OMA)44116862*56142118.3-2-97
8Anshuman Rath (HKG)66116065*32119134.45-1-144
9DS Airee (NEP)65215064*5078192.3-1-1211
10Naseem Khushi (OMA)55-1496929.862240.32-1-1412

There is no change in the top three run-getters in the competition as Alishan Sharafu remains at the top of the list with 244 runs in five matches, followed by Asif Khan and Nizakat Khan.

With a knock of 26 runs, Babar Hayat jumped to fourth place with 203 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 138.09. Muhammad Tanveer, Muhammad Waseem, and Aqib Ilyas slipped one place each.

Meanwhile, Anshuman Rath is now eighth on the list with 160 runs in six matches and Dipendra Singh Airee jumped to ninth place with 150 runs in six games. At the same time, Naseem Khushi slipped to 10th place with 149 runs in five matches.

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Aqib Ilyas (OMA)449015-86124/177.165.737.51-
2Ehsan Khan (HKG)6614424-159104/3115.96.6214.41-
3Usman Najeeb (KSA)448313.5-10893/33127.89.22--
4Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP)669515.5-9482/611.755.9311.87--
5Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE)551081819983/712.375.513.5--
6Himanshu Rathod (QAT)449616-10783/2613.376.6812--
7Virandeep Singh (MAS)446911.3-11083/2013.759.568.62--
8Bilal Khan (OMA)5510217-12983/1116.127.5812.75--
9Aizaz Khan (HKG)6510818-15583/1619.378.6113.5--
10Ayush Shukla (HKG)5510016.4-15583/1719.379.312.5--

Aqib Ilyas remains at the top with 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 7.16. With one wicket in the bag against Nepal, Ehsan Khan jumped to second with 10 wickets in six matches.

Usman Najeeb slipped to third place while Dipendra Singh Airee climbed to fourth place on the list of the most wicket-getters with eight wickets in six games. Aayan Afzal Khan, Himanshu Rathod, Virandeep Singh, and Bilal Khan are next on the list, respectively, with eight wickets each.

Aizaz Khan failed to get any wickets against Nepal and finished ninth with eight wickets in six games. Meanwhile, Ayush Shukla climbed to the tenth position with eight wickets against his name in five matches at an average of 19.37.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
