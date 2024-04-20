ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Nepal vs Hong Kong (Updated) ft. Alishan Sharafu and Aqib Ilyas

Nepal locked horns with Hong Kong in the third-place playoff of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 on Saturday, April 20. The match was played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. Hong Kong finished third in the competition after winning the game by four wickets.

Nepal batted first after winning the toss. However, they lost their first wicket on the second delivery of the innings. Hong Kong dominated with the new ball as Ayush Shukla removed the top three batters of Nepal inside the first five overs.

Nepal were struggling to reach a par score at one point before Dipendra Singh Airee scored an unbeaten 44 runs off 29 deliveries. In the end, Nepal managed to reach 139/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing the total, Hong Kong lost two wickets early but opener Anshuman Rath held one end to take the innings forward. Anshuman Rath remained unbeaten for 65 runs off 50 deliveries to take Hong Kong home in 19.3 overs with four wickets in hand.

Sompal Kami bagged three wickets for Nepal while Dipendra Singh Airee also scalped two wickets.

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 A Sharafu (UAE) 5 5 3 244 90* 122 142 171.83 - 3 1 25 12 2 Asif Khan (UAE) 5 5 2 221 74* 73.66 129 171.31 - 3 - 12 17 3 Nizakat Khan (HKG) 6 6 1 213 73 42.6 151 141.05 - 2 - 17 8 4 Babar Hayat (HKG) 6 6 - 203 83 33.83 147 138.09 - 2 1 7 16 5 Muhammad Tanveer (QAT) 4 4 - 185 63 46.25 122 151.63 - 1 - 16 9 6 Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 5 5 - 169 65 33.8 91 185.71 - 1 1 16 9 7 Aqib Ilyas (OMA) 4 4 1 168 62* 56 142 118.3 - 2 - 9 7 8 Anshuman Rath (HKG) 6 6 1 160 65* 32 119 134.45 - 1 - 14 4 9 DS Airee (NEP) 6 5 2 150 64* 50 78 192.3 - 1 - 12 11 10 Naseem Khushi (OMA) 5 5 - 149 69 29.8 62 240.32 - 1 - 14 12

There is no change in the top three run-getters in the competition as Alishan Sharafu remains at the top of the list with 244 runs in five matches, followed by Asif Khan and Nizakat Khan.

With a knock of 26 runs, Babar Hayat jumped to fourth place with 203 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 138.09. Muhammad Tanveer, Muhammad Waseem, and Aqib Ilyas slipped one place each.

Meanwhile, Anshuman Rath is now eighth on the list with 160 runs in six matches and Dipendra Singh Airee jumped to ninth place with 150 runs in six games. At the same time, Naseem Khushi slipped to 10th place with 149 runs in five matches.

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Aqib Ilyas (OMA) 4 4 90 15 - 86 12 4/17 7.16 5.73 7.5 1 - 2 Ehsan Khan (HKG) 6 6 144 24 - 159 10 4/31 15.9 6.62 14.4 1 - 3 Usman Najeeb (KSA) 4 4 83 13.5 - 108 9 3/33 12 7.8 9.22 - - 4 Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP) 6 6 95 15.5 - 94 8 2/6 11.75 5.93 11.87 - - 5 Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE) 5 5 108 18 1 99 8 3/7 12.37 5.5 13.5 - - 6 Himanshu Rathod (QAT) 4 4 96 16 - 107 8 3/26 13.37 6.68 12 - - 7 Virandeep Singh (MAS) 4 4 69 11.3 - 110 8 3/20 13.75 9.56 8.62 - - 8 Bilal Khan (OMA) 5 5 102 17 - 129 8 3/11 16.12 7.58 12.75 - - 9 Aizaz Khan (HKG) 6 5 108 18 - 155 8 3/16 19.37 8.61 13.5 - - 10 Ayush Shukla (HKG) 5 5 100 16.4 - 155 8 3/17 19.37 9.3 12.5 - -

Aqib Ilyas remains at the top with 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 7.16. With one wicket in the bag against Nepal, Ehsan Khan jumped to second with 10 wickets in six matches.

Usman Najeeb slipped to third place while Dipendra Singh Airee climbed to fourth place on the list of the most wicket-getters with eight wickets in six games. Aayan Afzal Khan, Himanshu Rathod, Virandeep Singh, and Bilal Khan are next on the list, respectively, with eight wickets each.

Aizaz Khan failed to get any wickets against Nepal and finished ninth with eight wickets in six games. Meanwhile, Ayush Shukla climbed to the tenth position with eight wickets against his name in five matches at an average of 19.37.

